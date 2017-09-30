‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rain Brown’s Instagram Post Leaves Fans Wondering If She Is Quitting The Show

Alaskan Bush People fans have been left in the dark by the Brown family and Discovery Channel regarding updates on Ami Brown’s health and the future of the show. Rain Brown, the 15-year-old daughter of Ami and Billy Brown, has discovered her voice on social media, however. Her posts show the turmoil she is in as she faces losing her mother to stage 4 lung cancer.

Now that the Alaskan Bush People cast are in California, Rain Brown has shown fans a different side of herself. She is no longer the tomboy in the Alaskan bush. Fans on social media have seen that she is being deeply affected by her mother’s illness, just as one would expect. She is losing her mother. A young girl in a family that is extremely close, Rain and the rest of the Wolfpack will be faced with having to say goodbye way too soon to their mother, and as hard as she tries, there is no way to prepare for that.

Rain took to Instagram and posted a song. She chose Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons.” In her own version of the lyrics, she sang, “You are giving me a million reasons to quit the show.” According to Radar Online, Rain wasn’t announcing her intent to quit Alaskan Bush People, but it sure sounds like it may be something that has crossed her mind.

Over the last couple of months, it has seemed that the family is struggling. As Billy Brown previously said, Ami is the foundation of the family. Knowing they are facing the loss of their matriarch has left the family reeling. Gabe and Noah have both been rumored to be leaving the show, as Bam Bam had previously done. This is the first hint that Rain may be mulling over the same idea.

The Alaskan Bush People has not been officially renewed or canceled. The Brown family continues to focus on Ami at this time and the rest can wait. They have shown fans they are a strong family and a resilient one. Facing losing Ami will be incredibly hard on Rain and the rest of the family, and some big decisions will be made when the time is right.

Do you think Alaskan Bush People will be back for a Season 8? How do you feel about some of the siblings not joining another season? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.