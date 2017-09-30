Donald Trump Fights With Puerto Rico’s Mayor, Lin-Manuel Miranda Says President Is Going ‘Straight To Hell’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is blasting President Donald Trump over his dealings with Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The Hamilton star took to Twitter early Saturday morning to warn Trump he will “go straight to hell.”

Miranda added “no long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.” The Hill reported on Miranda’s missives.

Miranda’s feisty words came after Trump also used social media early Saturday to blast San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she publicly pleaded with the Trump administration for life-saving assistance for her suffering people.

Trump accused Cruz of “poor leadership” and added that she and other government officials “want everything to be done for them” and have been unable to get their own workers to help.

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he posted.

Miranda didn’t hesitate to come to Cruz’s defense, pointing out that she has been “working 24/7,” while Trump’s angry response came from the shores of one of his luxurious New Jersey golf clubs, where he was spending the weekend.

“You’re going straight to hell,” Manuel wrote. “Fastest golf cart you ever took.”

Meanwhile, CNN reports Cruz has been spotted wearing a black shirt bearing the words “Help Us, We Are Dying.”

Cruz previously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that people are being forced to drink creek water and “old people, retired people don’t have any electricity.”

She added, “If anyone can hear us; if Mr. Trump can hear us, let’s just get it over with and get the ball rolling.”

At least 16 deaths have been reported, directly stemming from the Category 4 storm that hit the island 11 days ago. More heavy rains are expected to hit Puerto Rico, which is already under a flash flood watch, in the coming days.

On Friday, Cruz also pushed back against acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, who earlier boasted that the government’s response in Puerto Rico “is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people.”

Cruz added there’s a disconnect between the federal government plan and what’s actually happening on the ground.

“If you register for FEMA on the internet, you’re okay,” she said. “Well, we don’t have any internet. We barely have phones. We don’t have power anywhere… this is not standard operating procedure. Everything has just gone away so you have to improvise.”

[Featured Image by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider/U.S. Marine Corps via Getty Images]