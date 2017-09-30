Washington Huskies: Exclusive Interview With 2018 4-Star QB Jacob Sirmon

Jacob Sirmon is a 2018 four-star quarterback committed to the Washington Huskies and could end up being one of the next big things in college football. If you haven’t heard of him, then this article is exactly what you need to be reading. Sirmon may not be a household name just yet, but that is coming in the near future.

Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Sirmon has put on a show throughout his high school career. Through his first four games of his senior season at Bothell High School in Bothell, Washington, Sirmon completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,178 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Washington has burst onto the college football season over the last few years. This season, the Huskies are currently ranked No. 6 in the nation and look to be a legitimate championship contender. Sirmon is a big piece of their future and fully expects to compete for the starting job with fellow 2018 commit Colson Yankoff.

All of that being said, the future couldn’t be brighter for Washington Huskies’ football with a quarterback like Sirmon coming on board. He certainly has the chance to be a star, but more important, he is an excellent leader and teammate. Every contender has to have players like Sirmon on their squad in order to compete for a National Championship.

Our very own Evan Massey had the chance to sit down with Sirmon and talk about his commitment to Washington, along with quite a few other things.

First up on the agenda, Sirmon discussed his commitment to the Huskies and what the main deciding factors were.

“I love coach Pete and believe he can help me grow as an athlete and a young man. Also, it was close to home.”

If you haven’t had the chance to watch Sirmon play, he was happy to break down his game for the fans.

“I’m a pocket passer by nature, but I can extend the play with my feet. My biggest strength is on the mental side of the game.”

Diving deeper into his strengths and weaknesses, Sirmon was very honest when asked what they were.

“I’m a great leader on the field and can push my team to be the best they can be. I will always keep working on preparing and executing every play.”

As we previously mentioned, Washington also has a 2018 commit from Colson Yankoff. He is a top-notch quarterback in the recruiting class and is expected to compete with Sirmon for the starting job. Sirmon talked about Yankoff and showed even more of his maturity and character when doing so.

“I love competition and I’m not afraid at all. He’s an awesome guy and whatever is best for the team I support.”

Sirmon also hopes to be able to do certain things that two NFL greats do on the field. He talked about his favorite quarterbacks and the two pro quarterbacks that he wants to be able to take things from.

“I hope to be able to mimic Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady.”

Asked about his goals for his career at Washington, Sirmon listed two very simple things.

“I’d like to earn the starting job and win a National Championship.”

Not every college football player realized that they had the talent to be a Division-I player at the same time. Sirmon talked about when he knew he could make it this far and gave advice to young quarterbacks.

“I guess when I got my first offer from UDUB, but my best advice would be to trust the process and keep grinding and working no matter what, because your time will come.”

What is Sirmon like away from the game of football? He talked a bit about what kind of person he is off the gridiron.

“Just a normal kid. I enjoy school and hanging out with my friends. But if there is a conflict, I’ll always put my passion, which is football, first.”

In closing the interview, Sirmon sent a short message to the Washington fan base.

“I’ve been so honored to be a part of the Huskies’ family and commit to my childhood dream school! I can’t wait to be wearing that purple and gold!”

We hope that you’ve enjoyed this interview with Sirmon and encourage you to give him a follow on Twitter at @JacobSirmon. Thanks for reading!

[Featured Image by Ted S. Warren/AP Images]