Hugh Hefner To Reportedly Be Buried Next To Marilyn Monroe, Despite Never Once Meeting Her In Life

By his own admission, the late Hugh Hefner once made plans to be buried next to the first-ever Playboy Playmate, Marilyn Monroe, in an effort to “spend eternity” with a woman he never so much as met face-to-face.

In a surprise expose on the romanticized version of the relationship between the magazine founder, who died of natural causes earlier this week at 91, as the Inquisitr reported, and the blonde bombshell and Some Like It Hot actress, who died of a drug overdose in 1962 at the age of 36, the Daily Dot reported that despite the notion that Hefner alleged regarding his deep connection to Monroe, the two never even stood in the same room with one another.

In fact, in a 2011 interview with then-CNN reporter Piers Morgan, Hugh Hefner admitted that he had no “personal ties” to Marilyn Monroe, other than through the publishing of images that the Daily Dot alleges Hefner received without Monroe’s consent for the first issue of Playboy in 1953.

“For the first issue of Playboy, Hefner had purchased the rights to calendar pinups of Monroe and used them without her consent,” writers for the Daily Dot note.

“Two years later,” they continue, “Hefner used those photos for the magazine’s first centerfold, according to a 1967 TIME story about Playboy.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan about his long declared love of Marilyn, Hugh personally stated that despite his feelings for Monroe, he never actually met her at all.

“She was actually in my brother’s acting class in New York,” Hefner expressed to Piers, “but the reality is that I never met her. I talked to her once on the phone, but I never met her. She was gone, sadly, before I came out here [to New York],” Hefner went on to say.

Going even further, the only thing the two did share in common was the supposed acting class with Hugh’s brother, and the year of their birth.

This is not a cute story. Hefner bought the plot next to Monroe to "spend eternity with her" w/out her consent after exploiting her body. https://t.co/VwHQoeZhYF — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) September 28, 2017

“I feel a double connection to her because she was the launching key to the beginning of Playboy [and] we were born the same year,” Hefner told CBS in 2011, which Mashable reported on, adding, “had she lived like me, she would be 86.”

Be that as it may, as Hugh continued, “It has a completion notion to it. I will be spending the rest of my eternity with Marilyn,” Hefner said.

"The Los Angeles Times reported that Hefner paid $75,000 to buy the drawer next to Monroe's in a Los Angeles… https://t.co/VgzRfFGZ7S — Phillip Sheppard (@PSheppardTV) September 30, 2017

Reps for Hefner did not comment on the Daily Dot‘s Marilyn Monroe/Hugh Hefner story.

