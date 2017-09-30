Chelsea Handler Crucified Online For Vulgar Melania Trump Tweet

Melania Trump has joined the war on opioid abuse, which is a topic taken very seriously today by the masses. When Chelsea Handler made light of opioid abuse in a tweet, which she used as a jab at Melania, the social media sites erupted. The stories of sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers lost to this epidemic are seemingly endless and after hearing Chelsea joke about this, people became furious.

People are dying every day due to this substance taking over their lives, so many didn’t find humor in Handler’s joke at all. Despite this joke being targeted at Melania Trump, Handler insulted many, according to Fox News.

On Friday Handler tweeted, “Melania to host a discussion on opioid abuse. She says unless you have to have sex with Donald Trump, you have no excuse to be on drugs.”

Critics, as well as her fans, banded together to slam the comedian over this tweet. With the opioid epidemic causing heartbreaking scenarios across the nation today, many thought Chelsea Handler went way too far trying to make a joke.

Chelsea Handler is getting lambasted online for this obscene joke about Melania https://t.co/8LgxhS5YME — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 30, 2017

Parents coming home from work finding their sons and daughters dead, a sister walking into a bedroom to find her sibling dead with a needle in her arm, or a wife finding her husband unresponsive and cold, these are the everyday stories of the opioid epidemic. Too many families have seen loved ones die in a blink of the eye to this opioid epidemic, as discussed in an NPR article from last year.

Melania to host a discussion on opioid abuse. She says unless you have to have sex with Donald Trump, you have no excuse to be on drugs. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 29, 2017

This is what American families are suffering through today, which is why many of the social media site users attempted to convey to Handler that she was totally inappropriate with her tweet.

Chelsea Handler Ripped Over Vulgar Tweet About Melania Trump https://t.co/BIjUiW2xip via @BreitbartNews

Nasty EVIL CRIMINAL #JUSTICE USA???????????????? — Anna APPLE (@AnnaApp91838450) September 30, 2017

Handler has made no secret of her disdain for Trump and his entire family. Back in March when the public first learned that Eric and Laura Trump were expecting their first baby, Handler made a jab via Twitter that was disturbing to many. She wrote, “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans [sic]. Let’s hope for a girl.”

Donald Trump didn’t let Handler get away with this. His lengthy Twitter rebuttal blasted the Netflix talk show host calling her words “a sick tweet targeted at our family.”

This week’s tweet has once again mustered up disgust for Handler online, with some of the more tame comments seen below.

There's nothing funny about this. Your lack of talent is on full display. — Quinton Mino (@UGAQuinton) September 29, 2017

Chelsea, give it up already! You're so obsessed w/Trump & his family that you look ridiculous to everyone now. Wth is wrong with you anyway? — Karina Pettinger (@Kittykatnip1970) September 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Taylor Jewell/AP Images]