Florida’s Hurricane Season Is Far From Over: Latest On Two New Developing Storms

People in both Florida and Texas will be glad to see the back of the 2017 Hurricane season. In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria huge areas of the Caribbean, Florida, and Texas have been left devastated, but forecasters are warning that the Hurricane season is not over yet. According to the Herald Tribune, two new storms are developing off the Florida coast, and both could become tropical storms or even hurricanes.

Whilst there is no need for Floridians to panic, the first tropical weather system is situated directly south of Florida. The National Hurricane Center has said that the weather system has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm for the next five days. As reported by the Miami Herald, the tropical depression threatens areas of Florida already battered by Hurricane Irma.

The weather system is encountering weak wind shear, this increases the odds of the depression forming a tropical storm. Wind shear is expected to increase through this evening and Sunday, and hopefully, this should mean that the system will not increase to hurricane strength. Nonetheless, the weather system will bring heavy rain to areas recovering from the effects of Hurricane Irma.

The second potential tropical storm is forming in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, near the Leeward Islands. According to the National Hurricane Center, this weather system has just a one-in-five chance of developing into a tropical storm. It is however likely that it will bring heavy rains to Puerto Rico, which is already suffering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last week.

When Will The 2017 Hurricane Season End? Has This Year Been Unusual?

You would be forgiven for thinking that the 2017 Hurricane season has been extraordinary. In fact, according to Accuweather, the number of named storms is only slightly above average. This year has seen 13 named tropical storms to date, the average is 12 per year. What is different is the intensity of those storms.

Of the 13 named storms, eight have reached hurricane force, and four of those have been major hurricanes. Having two major hurricanes make landfall on the continental U.S. is also unusual.

UPDATE: The chance has just been increased to 50% within the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. pic.twitter.com/XRGm2XZCeM — HurricaneTracker App (@hurrtrackerapp) September 28, 2017

The official Florida hurricane season runs from June through November, though the first storm rose in April of this year. Major tropical storms are unusual after mid-October, but the hurricane season isn’t officially over until the end of November. That means that we could still see hurricanes form for the next two months. In any event, it seems that areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria are set for more bad weather that is certain to hamper recovery efforts in the affected regions.

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is far from over and may have more shocks in store for Florida and the other affected territories. Weather.com recommends that Floridians ensure that their hurricane plan is ready.

[Feautured Image by Gerald Herbert/AP Images]