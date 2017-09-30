‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next Two Weeks: Jack Prosecutes Billy? Cane Pledges Love For Lily

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is upset after Victor (Eric Braeden) hits his finances. Nick finds out that Victor got Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to hack his bank account and steal $500 million from it. He concludes that Kevin was the one who hacked his account after he spotted Victor sharing a toast with Kevin at the athletic club. Nick noted that Victor appeared to be in a celebratory mood.

Nick Vows Revenge Against Victor

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Nick calls someone on the phone and tells the person he has figured out who hacked his bank account. It appears that it is Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he calls on the phone.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea is very concerned when Nick vows to avenge himself against Victor. Chelsea fears that the confrontation between Victor and Nick could spin out of control and that it could tear the family apart.

Spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Nick turns the tables on Victor.

Cane Pledges Undying Love For Lily Despite Divorce

Young and the Restless spoilers for week of October 2 reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) tell the twins, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), about Lily’s divorce decision. Despite the situation, Cane states that he has not stopped loving Lily and that he will continue to lover her.

However, Juliet (Laur Allen) plots to take advantage of Lily’s divorce decision. Y&R spoilers for Thursday, October 5, tease that Juliet sets her sights on Cane and tries to make him forget about Lily.

Phyllis And Victoria Face Off Over Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) clash over Billy. Phyllis is sick and tired of Billy (Jason Thompson) hanging out with Victoria at Brash & Sassy under the guise of helping her ward off threats to her business. Phyllis wants Victoria to stay away from Billy, but Victoria has no plans to do that.

Y&R spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that Phyllis and Victoria have a heated argument over Billy.

Jack Ensnares Billy

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) successfully implements his plan to ensnare Billy. After Ravi (Abhi Sinha) determined that someone gained unauthorized access to Jabot systems on Phyllis’ laptop using Dina’s password, Jack puts two and two together and concludes it is Billy who is spying on Jabot.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack successfully ensnares Billy. Although Billy struggles to cover up what he’s been doing, he is busted. Spoilers for Friday, October 6, state that Jack reveals Billy’s betrayal of Phyllis’ trust.

Spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Jack rearranges his business affairs to recover from the damage done by Billy’s breach of Jabot systems.

Will Jack Prosecute Billy?

Spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Jack makes Billy face the music for his actions. It remains to be seen whether this means that Jack moves to prosecute Billy for spying on his company.

Corporate espionage is a federal crime.

Crystal Is Free At Last

Y&R spoilers reveal that the team of Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), finally rescue Crystal (Morgan Obendreder) from the sex ring holding her captive. The girls kidnap Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) and force her to arrange a meeting at Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) grave. Leon (Renes Rivera) arrives and senses something is wrong when he sees Sharon with Alice. He draws his gun. Mariah hits him in the head from behind while Alice grabs his gun.

Tessa has a happy reunion with her little sister, Crystal.

Will Mariah Ever Tell Tessa How She Feels?

Tessa might have sensed by now that Mariah is trying to tell her something. Since Kevin advised her not to bottle up her feelings, Mariah has been trying to confess her romantic feelings for Tessa. However, she chickened out when Tessa preempted her by saying she is just like family.

Mariah interpreted Tessa’s statement to mean that Tessa does not share her romantic feelings.

Will Tessa ever summon up the courage to confess her feelings for Tessa?

Scott Suspects Zack

Meanwhile, Scott (Daniel Hall) is suspicious of Zack (Ryan Ashton). He shares his feeling about Zack with Abby (Melissa Ordway), but she dismisses his concerns. However, Scott continues to investigate Zack’s background.

Y&R spoilers hint that Scott finds evidence that Zack’s dating app is being used to run his sex ring operation. As the walls close in on Zack, he becomes short-tempered and irritable. Abby is concerned about the Zack’s irritability. Zack’s involvement in the sex ring will soon be uncovered.

