Leah Remini Targeting Jehovah Witnesses In Season 3 Of A&E Scientology Show?

Leah Remini may be ready to change the focus of her Emmy award winning A&E docuseries.

US Weekly reports if the network signs off for Season 3 of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath the focus could be the Jehovah’s Witness religion.

“I’m open to doing a season 3 in a different way,” the Kevin Can Wait actress recently shared. “We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses followers now total more than 8 million around the world and Remini has been warned that the Christian denomination that believes that Jesus Christ is the son of God and not part of a holy trinity is “super powerful.”

The religion that does not observe birthdays or religious holidays also places restrictions on such activities as military service, voting and blood transfusions.

“I don’t give a s–t about powerful,” Remini told reporters. “The truth is what I care about.”

Remini’s Scientology series has certainly opened eyes and garnered attention.

Remi has incessantly accused the church she was a member of for years of brainwashing members and doing anything that is called for to control them.

Now in its second season, Aftermath recently won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Best Informational Series or Special and Deadline has reported that while on stage receiving her award Remini joked with her mom that all was finally forgiven for her getting the family involved with a “cult.”

Esquire has also reported Remini has long been on record in asserting she thinks star Scientology members like Cruise and Travolta could “get away with murder” in the eyes of fellow church followers based on the teachings of church leaders.

Not long ago, fellow Hollywood star Jada Pinkett-Smith felt compelled to categorically deny assertions made by Remini that she too is a closeted Scientologist.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech, but I am not a Scientologist,” Will Smith’s wife posted in a series of subsequent tweets. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Through it all, USA Today has reported church leaders have constantly blasted Aftermath as nothing more than “salacious lies to promote A&E’s ugly brand of religious intolerance, bigotry and hatred.”

