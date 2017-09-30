Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Google’s Smaller Pixel Looks Outdated, But At Least The Pixel 2 XL Will Be A Stunner

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might very well be the last flagship phones that will be released this year from the smartphone industry’s biggest manufacturers. As leaks continue to emerge about the upcoming Google-branded devices, however, a particularly interesting detail surfaced — one of the Pixel 2 smartphones looks severely outdated, while the other looks to be quite a stunner.

The Pixel line of smartphones is Google’s way of dipping its toe into the hyper-competitive premium smartphone industry. After making a name for itself in the budget, bang-for-your-buck market with its Nexus smartphone line, the Pixel series was Google’s first attempt at making a flagship device with flagship prices. So far, the first-generation Pixels were well-received, though their somewhat outdated designs left much to be desired.

Unfortunately for the 5-inch Google Pixel 2, recent rumors and leaks are suggesting that the smaller flagship would feature an incredibly outdated design. As shown in recent image leaks from SlashLeaks, the Google Pixel 2 seems to be designed with massive top and bottom bezels, as well as generous side bezels. With this in mind, the recent image leaks seem to indicate that the Google Pixel 2 would look quite underwhelming compared to its competitors in the market, such as the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Fortunately for Google, however, the recent image leaks also provided an idea of how the Google Pixel 2 XL would look like. Unlike its smaller sibling, the Google Pixel 2 XL would have a similar design as current flagships in the market, like the iPhone 8 and the Galaxy Note 8. As shown in the alleged leaked images of the device, the Google Pixel 2 would feature incredibly thin bezels on the top and bottom. The device’s sides are also almost bezel-free, according to a Trusted Reviews report.

If the recently leaked images prove accurate, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would be a pretty unique pair of flagship devices. For one, the two smartphones, while equipped with the same premium specs, would look drastically different from each other. The Pixel 2 would practically look like an old phone, while the Pixel 2 XL would be quite a stunner.

Regardless of the devices’ appearance, rumors about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL point to a line of smartphones that are equipped with the best internals that the market currently has to offer. So far, speculations suggest that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, around 4GB of RAM, a high-quality AMOLED panel, stereo front speakers, and a redesigned frame.

Google will be holding a product launch on October 4, and expectations are high that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be making an appearance at the high-profile event. Pricing of the two smartphones remains unknown, though rumors are high that this year’s Pixel series would be comparable in price as their 2017 predecessors.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]