‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Determined To Fight Sheila, Wyatt To Prove Loyalty To Bill

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn will vow that Sheila will not be able to seduce Eric. Meanwhile, Wyatt is set to do a daring move that would prove his loyalty to Bill.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) is determined to block her and ensure that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) would not get her fangs into her husband. But Sheila is not giving up on her goal of becoming the next Forrester matriarch. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will set in motion another scheme this week, taking a job at Il Giardino to start off. It is a strategic place for her to keep her eyes on Eric and the Forresters, as revealed by Soaps.com.

While waiting tables, Sheila will spot Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) together, and she will realize that they are in a romantic relationship. She will set up a plan that would expose the two to Eric, which she hopes would also work in her favor. Moreover, Sheila will also use Eric’s new estate manager, Mateo (Francisco San Martin), to lure Quinn into a trap. She thinks that Mateo is a handsome guy that can seduce Quinn, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie and Wyatt, oblivious of the trouble Sheila might bring them, will talk about the drama among the Spencers. Katie will ask Wyatt if he plans to join Liam (Scott Clifton) in going against their father. But Wyatt plans to be on Bill’s side, otherwise, he might be the next target of their dad.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt will try to convince his father that his loyalty is to him. He might sabotage Liam just to show that he is behind Dollar Bill a hundred percent, and his move might help bring down Liam. Nonetheless, he would still worry about the conflict in his family. He will open up about it to Katie, who will assure that she will be with him whatever happens.

Will Sheila’s schemes succeed? What will Wyatt do to convince his father that he is on his side?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]