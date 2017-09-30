Is Meghan Markle In Danger? ‘Suits’ Is Providing Extra Security For Harry’s Girlfriend Due To Threats

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has now been given “round the clock” security in order to protect the Suits star. Is the American actress in great danger now that the couple has been public at the Invictus Games? And why is NBC Universal providing the security and not Scotland Yard?

According to the Daily Mail, the combination of Markle’s “growing public profile and an awareness that Harry has claimed there have been social media attacks on Markle for her biracial heritage appear to have prompted to move.”

It was observed that at Saturday’s Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, Meghan Markle was given a security detail, escorting her to and from her seat as well as protecting her during the event.

There were inaccurate reports that she was being protected by Scotland Yard. Yet, as she is not a member of the royal family, she is not entitled to “taxpayer-funded protection” while in Canada. Instead, the provided security is funded by NBC Universal, her American employer.

In addition, there has been security added to her Toronto home, located in the “hip” Annex district. This security is both technology driven as well as physical security teams.

Cameras have been installed in both the front and back of where Markle lives, and there are physical security guards making a routine, round-the-clock, sweep of the area that she lives in.

The Daily Mail also spoke to Markle’s neighbors who claim that there is increased security in the area when Prince Harry is in town and that the neighborhood is “full of police” when he visits.

Early in the week, it was reported by the New York Post that ISIS is challenging Prince Harry to “fight them himself.”

Taunting Princess Diana’s youngest son, a Singaporean member of the extremist jihad terror group, identified as Megat Shahdan bin Abdul Samad, asked if Harry was “man enough” and that ISIS would send him to “hellfire.”

ISIS challenge Prince Harry to a fight in new extremist video https://t.co/TnSml1Wu3S — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 25, 2017

There appears to be no indication that these threats are also aimed at Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle is given security detail by her bosses because of her new high profile https://t.co/SNyRQSZL56 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 29, 2017

Markle’s current security detail could be just temporary. Once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are formally engaged, NBC Universal will no longer provide the 24-hour security that they are giving their star now. If the actress remains in Toronto, it will then be the Royal Canadian Mounted Police who will be taking over that security detail.

Front row seats for the #InvictusGames USA vs France wheelchair basketball game with #BarackObama #DrJillBiden and #JoeBiden. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

What do you think of the threats being made to Meghan Markle? Do you think that now that there are ISIS threats against Prince Harry, that there is also a concern for the Suits actress? Please share your thoughts and theories below.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]