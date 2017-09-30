Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Son Shares Sweet Message For Mom After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s son shared a heartwarming message for his mom following her breast cancer announcement earlier this week.

Henry Hall, who is a musician in his own right, tweeted a sweet message on behalf of himself and Julia on Twitter and also shared a photo with fans showing himself and his mom when he was a child.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday,” the 25-year-old wrote alongside the family photo on September 29. He then showed off his sense of humor by joking, “Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all.”

Louis-Dreyfus also took the time to share her thanks with fans and also praised her eldest son for his sweet words.

“I’m thankful, too,” the Veep actress wrote online while quoting her son’s message about her cancer battle on the social media site. “And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners.”

Louis-Dreyfus’s tweet thanking her son and her millions of followers has since gained more than 23,000 likes.

Julia has two sons with writer husband Brad Hall, who she married in 1987. Henry is brother to 20-year-old Charlie Hall.

Their messages came shortly after the actress confirmed on September 28 that she had been diagnosed with the disease and called for universal healthcare for those who aren’t fortunate enough to be able to pay for their own cancer treatment.

The star has had a slew of sweet messages pour in from fans and celebrities alike ever since she confirmed on Twitter this week that she is facing a battle with cancer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the actress that he and his family “are all with” Julia as she battles breast cancer, while actor Timothy Simons shared a lengthy message in support of the star.

Calling her “one of the most talented, most giving, most empathetic people,” Simons added that it had come as “no surprise” to him that Louis-Dreyfus had used her very personal announcement to call for healthcare for those in need.

Also spreading the love for Julia following her cancer announcement is Girls actress Lena Dunham. She tweeted, “I love @OfficialJLD, she’s one of the strongest people I know and cancer is gonna be real sorry it tried any weird moves on her.”

Julia also received a supportive tweet from friend Hillary Clinton.

“Julia, you’re in our thoughts and our hearts,” Clinton wrote on her official Twitter page after hearing her sad news. “Inspired but not surprised to see you using your platform for good in this difficult moment.”

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Hillary has been a long-time fan of Julia’s and the two have publicly supported each other a number of times in the past.

Actresses Christina Applegate and Wanda Sykes, who have also both battled breast cancer, sent messages to Julia. Sarah Paulson, Ellen DeGeneres, Lawrence O’Donnell, Mark Hamill, and Kathy Bates also used the social media platform to publicly support her.

Louis-Dreyfus confirmed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in a tweet on September 28. In the same message, she called for universal healthcare for the less fortunate.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Peabody]