Prince Harry Proves He’s Daddy Material In Latest Adorable Photo With A Baby

Prince Harry is at it again! The British royal made his fans swoon once again as he showcased his fondness for children in another adorable moment at the Invictus Games.

On Friday, Meghan Markle’s boyfriend graced the final day of competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto. There, Prince Harry was greeted by several players and their family members.

However, what caught the attention of the 33-year-old royal was the adorable pint-sized sporting fan named Sawyer. In the photo shared on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account, Prince Harry can be seen tickling the 7-month-old’s foot with a big smile on his face.

The toddler, who was staring straight toward the cameras, was held by a young woman wearing a Team USA shirt. The adorable snap was captioned with, “Prince Harry celebrates with #TeamNicholson, after Mike Nicholson wins an Invictus Gold medal for the USA in the swimming.”

Along with the photo, a short clip was also uploaded on Instagram, wherein Team USA posed for the cameras while proudly wearing their gold medals.

The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana appeared to be genuinely happy to spend time with the cute tot, making his fans more convinced that he is daddy material.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry showcased his adorable fatherly side at an Invictus Games volleyball match. The fifth in line to the British throne attended the Sitting Volleyball Finals, where he met 2-year-old Emily Henson.

Prince Harry revealed his playful side when Emily, daughter of Paralympian David Henson, sneaked several handfuls of his popcorn while he was busy talking with someone.

The prince adorably teased the toddler by taking the bag of popcorn away and pulled funny faces. He went on to entertain Emily and even fed her pieces of popcorn.

Prince Harry’s adorable moment with the little girl was captured on camera and instantly went viral. Many were impressed with his charming way of dealing with children.

In fact, people are convinced that he’ll make a great father in the future, just like his older brother, Prince William.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry admitted that he would “love to have kids,” adding that he would “like to think” that he’d make a good father someday.

“I think the key to that is to be able to grow up, but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side.”

Check out some of Prince Harry’s adorable moments with children below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]