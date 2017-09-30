‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Finds Out Kevin Helped Victor — Gets Revenge, Cops Raid Alice’s House

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, October 3, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) suspects Victor (Eric Braeden) is behind the hacking of his account and the theft of $500 million. He needs evidence to back up his suspicion, but finding evidence could prove challenging because Kevin is an expert hacker.

Nick Spots Victor Sharing Toast With Kevin

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick soon concludes that he knows the person who helped Victor hack his bank account. He spots Victor celebrating with someone at the athletic club. Y&R spoilers state that Nick watches as Victor shares a champagne toast with someone. Both appear to be celebrating something.

The person that Nick spots Victor sharing a toast with is likely Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Nick concludes that Kevin helped Victor hack his account and that Kevin must have returned to Genoa City at Victor’s behest to do the job.

Nick is shocked to realize the extent to which Victor is willing to go to prosecute a war against him. He makes up his mind to hit back at Victor.

Nick Turns The Tables On Victor

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 2 state that Nick calls someone on the phone and tells that person he has figured out who hacked his accounts.

Y&R spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Nick turns the tables on Victor.

It isn’t yet clear exactly how Nick turns the tables on Victor, but he will likely have to make a risky and bold move to achieve his goal.

Sharon Forces Alice To Help Locate Crystal

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 2, reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) forces Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) to help locate Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) little sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder).

Sharon forces Alice to arrange a meeting with Leon (Renes Rivera) at Cassie’s grave. Leon shows up with Crystal. He sees Alice with Sharon and suspects something is amiss. He draws a gun but Mariah (Camryn Grimes) hits him from behind. He drops the guns and Alice picks it up. Leon is allowed to leave while Crystal and Tessa embrace.

Paul Questions Crystal

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 2, state that Paul (Doug Davidson) questions Crystal about the sex ring operation. He threatens that if she does not cooperate by giving information about the kingpins of the sex ring she and the other girls could face prostitution charges.

Paul’s threat scares Crystal, but he tries to reassure her, saying that she can trust him to keep her safe if she shares information that the police need to bust the sex ring.

Cops Raid Alice’s House

Young and the Restless spoilers state that police officers arrive at Alice’s house and kick in the door. However, the house is empty. Leon had called Zack (Ryan Ashton) and warned him that things have gone terribly wrong.

However, it is only a matter of time before the police catch up with Zack.

