Liz Phipps Soeiro: Librarian Who Rejected Melania Trump’s Dr. Seuss Book Donation As ‘Racist’ Comes Under Fire

Liz Phipps Soeiro very publicly rejected Melania Trump’s gift of 10 Dr. Seuss books, and now the Massachusetts librarian is coming under considerable fire herself.

The first lady was invited to visit Springfield, Massachusetts, which is the hometown of Dr. Seuss and a museum in his honor, and in turn offered to donate a collection of Dr. Seuss books. But Soeiro decided that the donation was not appropriate, saying that the illustrations are an example of “racist propaganda,” Fox News noted.

The rejection made national news and prompted a response from Melania Trump’s office, which called it “unfortunate” that Soeiro turned the kind gesture into something divisive.

Since then many others have entered the fray, with Liz Phipps Soeiro taking quite a beating for her public rejection of Melania Trump. The mayor of Springfield, a Democrat named Domenic Sarno, targeted Soeiro not only for her unneeded shot toward Melania Trump but also taking on the town’s beloved author.

“‘One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish’ — I think her comments ‘stink’ and are ridiculous towards our beloved Dr. Seuss,” Sarno said in a statement (via MassLive).

Sarno added that the books rejected by Soeiro would be taken in at a different library and extended an offer to Donald and Melania Trump to visit the Dr. Seuss museum.

A librarian rejects first lady Melania Trump's donation of Dr. Seuss books: "Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché" https://t.co/awuISqWvnk pic.twitter.com/vdhWV8qm8Q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 29, 2017

Others on Twitter took aim at the librarian, noting that her rejection was out of line and not doing the district any favors.

This teacher needs a reality check. Playing politics over children's books is ridiculous. — Wayne Trendy (@TrendyNewsBits) September 28, 2017

Liz Phipps Soeiro appears to be in some trouble in her job as well. CBS News noted that Cambridge Public Schools was quick to issue a statement noting that the librarian did not speak on behalf of the district and said she would be “counseled” on her policies. The district added that the librarian’s letter was not a formal rejection of the donated books.

But even as she faces a sharp backlash, Liz Phipps Soeiro does have the support of at least some members of her community. CBS Boston noted that some parents at her school spoke out in favor of the librarian, saying that she had some strong points in her letter to Melania Trump and that they supported her decision to speak out rather than remain silent in her beliefs.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]