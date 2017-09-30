Rob Kardashian Reportedly Broke, $20K Monthly Child Support To Blac Chyna Might Not Last Long

Rob Kardashian is allegedly broke — so much so that he could not pay Blac Chyna the $20,000 monthly child support on his own. New reports revealed the Rob & Chyna star is relying on the Kardashian-Jenner family to help him with the expenses.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been alleged that the 30-year-old sock designer is not making enough money on his own recently. The gossip site claimed that at this point, Rob Kardashian has no means to pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support.

Apparently, the money he’s paying his ex was being fronted largely by the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. According to the webloid, Rob’s family is “totally invested” in his 10-month-old daughter, Dream.

The Kardashian-Jenner women also wanted to make sure that they have a strong relationship with the child, even if it means shelling out thousands of dollars a month.

There were also claims that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars are worried about Blac Chyna’s ability to take care of Dream, which adds to their motivation to help Rob with the expenses of child support.

TMZ reiterated that Rob Kardashian is not making as much money as he used to, especially since his days on their hit reality show are over. The outlet also pointed out that his sock business is not as profitable as it seems.

And now that Rob reportedly has no money coming in, it has been alleged that he could go to a judge and ask for a modification of his child support agreement with Blac Chyna.

Many were convinced that Kardashian can always go back to court and make an appeal to modify the agreement based on his income or lack thereof.

If Rob Kardashian did consider that move, Blac Chyna’s days of getting $20,000 a month may already be numbered.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

It can be recalled that in mid-September, Rob Kardashian agreed to pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support and co-parent their daughter. According to reports, the reality star also paid his ex-fiance’s legal fees.

In return, Blac Chyna agreed to share split custody of Dream and drop her domestic violence allegations against Rob.

Aside from custody battle, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have other legal disputes. Recent reports revealed that the Lashed Bar owner is gunning for a whopping $10 million to settle the revenge porn case. However, Rob reportedly refused to give in to his ex’s demand.

And just this week, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed assault and vandalism complaints against Blac Chyna. In the legal documents, Rob claimed that Blac Chyna physically assaulted him and even tried to strangle him with her iPhone charging cord.

Kylie, on the other hand, alleged that Blac Chyna trashed her house, which Rob has been renting.

[Featured Images by Ethan Miller, Maury Phillips/Getty Images]