No good deed goes unpunished. That’s the lesson First Lady Melania Trump learned when her recent donation of beloved Dr. Seuss books was rejected by an elementary school librarian. Mrs. Trump made the donation to Cambridgeport Elementary School in Massachusetts; afterward, librarian Liz Phipps Soeiro publicly refused the books. In an open letter that became a public blog post, Soeiro claimed the Dr. Seuss books contained images featuring “racist mockery.”

The elementary school librarian reportedly turned down a plethora of coveted Dr. Seuss titles, from The Cat in the Hat to Green Eggs and Ham. However, while Soeiro attempted to distance her rejection of the Melania Trump donation from politics, Fox News reports the librarian (who called Dr. Seuss books “racist”) once dressed herself up as the Cat in the Hat during a Green Eggs and Ham-themed breakfast get together.

And there are photos.

Back in March 2015, a photograph of the elementary school librarian was posted on the school’s Twitter feed. In it, Soeiro is seen grinning, holding the iconic children’s book Green Eggs and Ham, holding a Cat in the Hat plush, and wearing a Cat in the Hat-inspired hat and stockings. Awkward, particularly after the librarian called the donation of Dr. Seuss books “a bit of a cliche,” adding that Melania Trump’s choice of books are a “tired and worn out ambassador for children’s literature.”

Cambridge Librarian Rejects Books Donated By Melania Trump, Rips Dr. Seuss @MikeLaCrosseWBZ reportshttps://t.co/SzGBDmaPRu pic.twitter.com/2lxw6npNiM — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) September 28, 2017

After the Melania Trump Dr. Seuss book donation was reportedly rejected by the elementary school librarian, the Cambridge School District spoke out about the situation. The district added that librarian Liz Soerio lacked the authority to “accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or the school district.” She was also publicly chastised for using public resources for her own personal “political purposes.”

“I work in a district that has plenty of resources, which contributes directly to ‘excellence.’ My students have access to a school library with over nine thousand volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science.

Despite her claims that the Dr. Seuss books donated by Melania Trump are a “cliche,” “tired and worn out,” and even full of illustrations “steeped in racist propaganda,” it appears that librarian Liz Soeiro had less of a problem with the classic children’s books just over two short years ago. Then, in March 2015, the elementary school librarian proudly displayed Dr. Seuss books and even wore Dr. Seuss attire.

Happy Birthday Dr. Seuss! K and 1 celebrated with a green egg breakfast! @Cport_School @cambridge_cpsd pic.twitter.com/9st5TmSmpi — CPORT | Specialists (@Cport_Special) March 3, 2015

Not surprisingly, social media has taken the elementary school librarian to task for her refusal of a valuable donation of books from Melania Trump, especially since the story of her rejection went viral. What’s more, since photographs of Soeiro dressed up in true Dr. Seuss fashion showed up on social media, Melania Trump supporters have been hitting Twitter in droves to call her out for her rejection of the first lady’s literary generosity.

Hmmmm Dr Seuss is a racist ya say?!?! — Jambarie (@jambarie25) September 29, 2017

I’ll ignore liberal pricks

When they throw insults & when they throw bricks.

I will ignore their false rage,

Read Dr. Seuss & turn the page. — John Liberty (@JohnLibertyUSA) September 29, 2017

photo is an interesting development tho we all know no matter which books The First Lady donated would all be rejected by Ms Censorship — Breakbadname (@waltjesseskylar) September 29, 2017

Air head, snowflake in charge of a Federally funded Library! Is she just going to be allowed to do this? She preventing others from reading! — virginia deville (@DevilleVdeville) September 29, 2017

Even former 2016 presidential candidate Ted Cruz has gotten in on the game.

.@FLOTUS Thanks Melania for your graciousness. Why on earth do Democrats hate Green Eggs and Ham? ???? https://t.co/pKLyxgkySK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2017

At this time, it is unclear whether or not the school actually officially accepted and received the Melania Trump Dr. Seuss book donation or not. However, the librarian publicly claimed that the Melania book donation was not needed because the school lacks a “need” for the donated Dr. Seuss books.

