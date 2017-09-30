‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Xbox Server Rental In Late October, Play Anywhere Now Waits For November

ARK: Survival Evolved players on the Xbox One received a bit of disappointing news Friday. Studio Wildcard announced that the long-awaited server rental option has been pushed to the end of October, plus the even longer-awaited Play Anywhere and Cross Play support has been delayed even further out.

PlayStation 4 owners have had the ability to rent servers for ARK: Survival Evolved since just before its official release at the end of August. Studio Wildcard’s solution for server rental did not meet Microsoft’s approval and was thus delayed. The developers explain they have some “extra loose-end we need to tie up with Microsoft and [server rental provider] Nitrado” followed by another long certification process. The ability to rent servers on the Xbox One is currently slated for an October 25 launch.

The good news is this patch will be the one that readies ARK: Survival Evolved for the more powerful Xbox One X. As previously covered, the new console will run the game at 1440p and 30 frames per second (fps) with the possibility of 1080p and up to 60 fps also being supported. The standard PS4 received some enhancements following some PS4 Pro patches. It will be interesting to see if similar enhancements make their way to the regular Xbox One as well.

Play Anywhere Delay

Meanwhile, the Windows 10 release of ARK: Survival Evolved that will enable Cross Play support between the Xbox One and PC has also been further delayed. This was originally announced in 2016 and promised the start of 2017 before later being slated as part of the 1.0 release.

The Windows 10 Play Anywhere release with Cross Play is now targeting a release sometime in November. Studio Wildcard explains it needs extra time to get the anti-cheat software BattlEye working correctly on Windows 10.

“We’re very interested in the effects of CrossPlay, but we’re cautious of enabling PC and Xbox Players to game together without having our anti-cheat ready, so it’s going to take a little longer to get that sorted, but it will ensure a much better experience overall,” Studio Wildcard stated.

Studio Wildcard is still working to fix bugs and improve the performance of ARK: Survival Evolved since it officially exited Early Access at the end of August. The game has also received some new items like the Tek Sword, Tek Shield, and Tek Light on the PC and PlayStation 4. The Xbox One should receive those items along with the most recent updates next week once the patch completes Microsoft’s certification process.

What do you think of server rentals and the Play Anywhere release delay for ARK: Survival Evolved? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Studio Wildcard]