Instagram Newcomer Jennifer Garner Shares Gorgeous, Makeup Free Selfie After Treating Her Kids To “Yes” Day

She may have just joined Instagram at the beginning of the month but Jennifer Garner has already amassed quite the social media following because of her relatable posts. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the mother of three has been having a tough time letting go of Ben Affleck after they officially filed for divorce, with Ben moving on and dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus.

But judging from her Instagram account, Jennifer seems to be getting along just fine. On September 1, Jennifer officially started her Instagram account and shared a message to fans on a letter board, asking them to follow her.

“I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn’t that how this works…?”

Within just four weeks of creating the account, news that Jen had an Instagram page spread like wildfire among fans and she has already gained over 270,000 followers in a short time. The 45-year-old’s most recent post is gaining a lot of attention for many reasons.

The post shows a makeup free Garner looking exhausted yet beautiful after what she called “yes day” with her children. After a popular book with the same title, Jennifer treated her three kids to a day where she says “yes!” to everything. Judging by the photo, Jennifer appears to have just camped out in a tent and in the caption she notes that this tradition has stood strong for five years and counting.

The post gained over 24,339 likes in just a few hours along with over 400 comments. Fans of the 13 Going on 30 actress took to the post to comment on what a great mom Jen appears to be as well as how amazing she still looks.

“I love that you are a regular mom like the rest of us,” one fan said.

“Your beauty shines through, even when you’re tired,” another chimed in.

Some of Jennifer’s famous pals also took time to comment on the photo, including stylist Rachel Zoe.

“Love you too much.”

Another post from yesterday shows Jennifer’s funny side as she shared a photo of her 7-year-old self smiling from ear to ear with a bowl cut and visible gaps between her teeth. Along with the photo, the post shows a poem which Garner wrote herself. In it, she confesses that she wanted to be just like a Beverly Cleary book.

Do you find Jennifer’s Instagram relatable? If you don’t follow her already, will you now? Let us know in the comments.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]