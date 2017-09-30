‘The Exorcist’ Season 2 Premiere Does Not Disappoint, Very Different Than Last Year As Promised

Fans welcomed The Exorcist back tonight for the fall season. Knowing this season would be independent of Season 1, fans didn’t know what to expect. Creator and executive producer Jeremy Slater managed to introduce a whole new cast, and by the end of the hour, fans were drawn into the storyline.

The main family in the season is that of Andrew Kim (John Cho). His wife has recently passed away and he is trying to hold on to his family of foster children. The gentle way he handles the unique problems of each troubled foster child is heartwarming. Of course, one of the children unleashes a diety that will be the focus of The Exorcist. It should be a great storyline to follow with the Andrew being a very involved and dedicated father.

Father Tomas (Alfonso Herrera) and ex-priest Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) are teamed up for The Exorcist again this season. They still have issues between them, but they work together to fight the demons that possess people. Marcus is feeling very lost and out of sorts now that he is no longer a priest. The demonic being he was fighting with tonight used each of his insecurities against him, going so far as to tell him that Father Tomas didn’t need him. Fans can expect to see more of his struggles as he comes to terms and finds his way.

Spoilers for this season of The Exorcist tell us that the second episode will be the ending of the current mission of Father Tomas and Marcus. According to Dread Central, Jeremy Slater shared that the final eight episodes of the season will be the crux. The relationship between the fans and the family of foster children will grow, a possession will occur, and an exorcism will be the goal. Of course, there is a growing rift that will have to be handled as well. Marcus and Father Tomas have different ideas and methods that could cause problems this season.

