Kylie Jenner’s Lips: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Finally Reveals Real Reason For Plumping Famous Pout

Although it’s quite normal for Kylie Jenner’s appearance to change when she hit puberty, many were convinced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went under the knife to achieve her amazing transformation. However, the social media princess only admitted to one thing — lip injections. So why did she do it in the first place?

Kylie Jenner grew up right in front of everyone’s eyes and many have noticed the huge changes in her body. The 20-year-old entrepreneur used to deny that she did anything to her lips but eventually opened up about her most-talked-about body part and finally admitted her pout was surgically enhanced.

The Life Of Kylie star revealed that her mother Kris Jenner was not immediately on board with her getting lip fillers when she was just 17-years-old. But she got her way when she kept begging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch who finally allowed her to do it.

Now, with the truth of Kylie Jenner’s massive pout out in the open, she’s coming clean about the events leading up to her decision to enhance her very famous lips.

During the Life Of Kylie Episode 7, Kylie Jenner revealed that the real reason why she has decided to plump up her lips was because of a boy that she liked before. The reality star explained that after they kissed, the guy commented that she will never be a good kisser because of her really small lips.

Kylie Jenner then admitted that she took the comment really hard and became very conscious of the size of her pout. She then shared that she started to over line her lips with lipliners to create the illusion of having fuller lips. However, it wasn’t enough for the young star and eventually opted for lip fillers.

Being one of the most followed celebrities on social media, Kylie Jenner has become an inspiration to her millions of fans. Whatever the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star does, her supporters imitate.

So when they saw Kylie Jenner with huge lips, the Kylie Jenner Challenge was born where teenagers attempted to plump their lips by using everyday items like water bottles in an effort to resemble the Lip Kit mogul. It became a craze at one point but after a series of injuries, the social media challenge finally died down.

