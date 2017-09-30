Miranda Lambert And Blake Shelton Are Not On A Race To Get Married [Debunked]

There were reports coming out that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are on race to get married with their respective partners Anderson East and Gwen Stefani. In Touch reported that the former country power couple, who got divorced back in July 2015, are determined to marry their new lovers, so it is going to be a race on who gets to walk the aisle first.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the wedding rumors, claiming that the whole story was made up. The website was told that no one close to Lambert or Shelton spoke with the tabloid regarding this subject. The tabloid was also known for releasing fake stories, including a story about Blake and Gwen getting married. This was published nearly two years ago, but the couple remained unmarried yet happy with their relationship.

The tabloid also claimed that Miranda and Anderson have the edge because the lovebirds are planning to elope before the year ends. They are allegedly taking time off during the holidays to get married and have a honeymoon. The 33-year-old country singer will wrap up her Livin’ Like Hippies tour for this year on October 21 and will resume on January 18, 2018. This will give Lambert time to prepare for a possible wedding. However, it seems that she is focused on her career at the moment and even gave her fans a shout-out on Instagram as she promoted her tour for next year.

Y'all make every tour special and always remind me why I do what I do. Can't wait to see you next year on the #LivinLikeHippiesTour with @jonpardipics. See tour stops: mirandalambert.com A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

According to Gossip Cop, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton may get married again someday, but if they do it, it has nothing to do with them trying to beat each other to the altar. The “Vice” hitmaker and her boyfriend celebrated their second anniversary as a couple a few weeks ago.

An insider revealed to E! News that Miranda and Anderson are extremely serious with their relationship as both share the same desire to get married and have children someday. According to a source, the 30-year-old wants to propose to his girlfriend by the end of the year. They reportedly understand each other on a deeper level.

“This year is going to be big for Miranda. Her friends and family have never seen her this happy,” an insider said.

Blake Shelton, on the other hand, has hinted marriage in his new song “I’ll Name The Dogs” which is about a couple deciding to tie the knot and spend their lives together. The music video even featured Gwen Stefani’s kids Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 10, who were seen dancing at an old couple’s post-wedding party.

According to People, Shelton’s new song appears to be inspired by Stefani as he talks about him being funny and his girlfriend being pretty. Blake also asked her to name the babies while he names the dogs. Watch and listen to the lyrics of “I’ll Name The Dogs” below.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have already moved on from their high-profile divorce and are now happy in their new relationships, but some tabloids always find a way to link the exes in their stories. Marriage may be included in their plans, but there is no proof that they are trying to beat each other’s wedding dates.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]