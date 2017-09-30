Kristen Stewart And Lupita Nyong’o Eyed For Upcoming ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot

Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o are reportedly being considered for Sony’s reboot of the blockbuster action comedy film Charlie’s Angels.

Variety reports that Kristen and Lupita are in early talks to play the lead characters in the highly anticipated remake. According to the outlet, the Twilight star and the Queen of Katwe actress are being eyed to be part of the film’s all-female trio of private detectives.

Charlie’s Angels reboot will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also worked with Pitch Perfect 2. Banks, along with Elizabeth Cantillon and Max Handelman, will co-produce the upcoming remake.

The news of the Charlie’sAngels reboot came just over four decades after the franchise’s initial television show premiered on ABC on September 22, 1976. The five-season series starred Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and later Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack, and Tanya Roberts. It ended on June 24, 1981.

In 2000, Charlie’s Angels hit the big screen starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. The film was a global success, earning $264.1 million. The movie went on to make a 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which pulled in $259 million worldwide.

With Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o as the frontrunners in the upcoming reboot, many are wondering what the duo could bring to the table.

Kristen became widely known for her starring role as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise. After playing the role for five installments of the film, Stewart took a short break from the big screen.

Upon her return, she focused largely on independent films, including Still Alice, Cafe Society, and Personal Shopper. The 27-year-old actress also starred in the hit film Snow White and the Huntsman in 2010.

Kristen Stewart’s upcoming projects include Fox’s Underwater, Justin Kelly’s JT Leroy biopic, and Lizzie Borden’s biopic Lizzie. The actress is represented by The Gersh Agency.

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o became a household name for her role in 12 Years a Slave. The actress’ impressive acting skills in the film landed her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The 34-year-old Kenyan-Mexican actress is set to star in several projects, including Disney/Marvel superhero flick Black Panther (February 2018) and Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi (December 2o17). Lupita is repped by CAA.

So far, Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o’s camps have yet to confirm their participation on the Charlie’s Angels reboot. Representatives from Sony have yet to comment as well.

Charlie’s Angels reboot is slated for release on June 7, 2019.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]