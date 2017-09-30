‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Casting Call Issued — Comings And Goings For The Week Of Oct. 2

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal a casting call for a character that sounds an awful lot like Thomas Forrester (formerly Pierson Fode). Big Brother 19 houseguest, Jessica Graf makes her appearance. It looks like an exciting week ahead on B&B.

Jessica Graf will appear as Jody on Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, October 2. She will be a hostess who shares scenes with Shiela Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Francisco San Martin will debut as Mateo. Eric Forrester (John McCook) hires Mateo as a real estate manager. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila recruits him to convince Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) to cheat on Eric. She believes that if Quinn takes the bait, Eric will drop her in a New York minute. His arc is expected to last a few weeks.

Kevin Ashworth will show up as an employee of Spencer Publications. Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t revealed anything about his storyline, only that he would share scenes with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

According to Soap Central, Tom Lind will return as Spencer’s trusted airplane pilot. The scoop supports the spoiler that Liam and Sally (Courtney Hope) will go on a business trip during the week of October 2.

Ingo Rademacher will step into the role of Thorne Forrester in the coming weeks. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thorne will be a big part of the storylines moving ahead. Brad Bell assured B&B viewers that Ingo would make the perfect Thorne.

Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t confirmed whether they plan to recast the role of Thomas Forrester. However, a recent casting call sounds an awful lot like Thomas.

CBS named the character “Chase,” but it is likely a code name to fool the viewers. He is a 20-something Caucasian male, described as handsome and well-educated. He’s artistic, ambitious, and charismatic. He’s easy going but will stand up for himself, if needed. Bold and the Beautiful specifically requested the actor to be at least 5’10 and be physically fit. It is a contract role.

Do you want CBS to recast the role of Thomas? Are you looking forward to Ingo Rademacher’s Thorne? How do you feel about Jessica Graf’s appearance on B&B?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS.

