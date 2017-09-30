Kathie Lee Gifford Allegedly Drinking Way Too Much After Mother’s Death

Kathie Lee Gifford of Today has a few people worried about her because she is allegedly drinking too much since her mother’s death. Radar Online shared the details about what is going on with Kathie now. Her mother Joan Epstein passed away at age 87 on September 12. Obviously, this has been really hard on her.

Now an insider is claiming that Kathie Lee is drinking a lot to deal with the pain of her mother passing away. Everyone that watches Kathy and Hoda on their show knows that she already enjoyed drinking. They are seen drinking on Today pretty early in the day sometimes. Her mother actually died just a few weeks after the two-week anniversary of her husband Frank Gifford’s death. These were both very important people in her life.

The source went on to explain that Kathy was very close to her mother and her husband was “her rock.” Losing them both within such a short amount of time has to be hard on her. Insiders say that it is going so bad that they are thinking about doing an intervention for her. It sounds like the people close to her want to get control of the situation before it is too late.

People shared two weeks ago that Kathy Lee Gifford’s mother died in her sleep. Kathy explained that she felt like her mom saw Jesus and he took her breath away. She went to Twitter to share the news of her mother’s death. Kathy’s mom had lost her husband almost 13 years before that, but she talked about how she was still positive. She said that her mom loved breakfast and would talk to her all about what she had that morning to eat. Kathie also shared that her mother was a very religious woman. It sounds like knowing this gave her a lot of peace when she lost her mom.

KLG is back and ready for #ThirstdayThursday! ???? (????: @photonate) A post shared by Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

