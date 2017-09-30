‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Bobby Moynihan And Sharon Osbourne Tempted By ‘CBB’ – ‘BB18’ Victor To MTV

The latest Celebrity Big Brother spoilers include hints that two pretty famous faces might be joining the cast of the first-ever US celebrity version of the reality show. In addition to the CBB update, there’s also news that another Big Brother alumnus is heading to another reality show. It is confirmed that BB19‘s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are on this season’s Amazing Race which begins filming this week – and now BB18‘s Victor Arroyo is going to MTV to join the upcoming season of The Challenge. Here are the latest details on the additions to the CBB cast and other Big Brother news.

Confirmed and rumored CBB houseguests

Recently, Big Brother Network shared their dream list of possible Celebrity Big Brother houseguests, and in addition to former troubled skater Tonya Harding and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes, the site also mentioned Sharon Osbourne and Bobby Moynihan, both known superfans.

On Thursday’s The Talk, Moynihan appeared with Me, Myself, & I co-star John Larroquette, and Osbourne asked him about his recent appearance on Big Brother 19 where the former SNL funnyman teased houseguests, mocked their diary room sessions and hosted a BB19 competition.

He said, “It was a pretty amazing experience to get to go inside the house. I can’t believe I finally did it.”

Sharon said, “It’s weird when you get in there.”

Big Brother host Julie Chen was at The Talk table when Osbourne asked Moynihan if he’d consider being on the celebrity version of the CBS reality show. Julie told him it was a binding offer after Osbourne asked the question.

Moynihan said, “I want to be on that show so bad – I want to win that show so bad” but qualified it saying “I don’t know if I could do that.”

Sharon Osbourne quipped back, “If you do it, I’ll do it.”

Celebrity Big Brother cast still unconfirmed

Given that CBS loves to do crossovers, it’s possible that either Moynihan or Osbourne (or both) might sign on for the show. While most celebs don’t have time to stay in a house for several months, the rumor is that Celebrity Big Brother will have a much shorter run than the typical Big Brother season, so the two CBS stars might be able to sign on for CBB.

Another name rumored to be in talks for Celebrity Big Brother is The Office‘s Jenna Fischer, but the actress personally refuted the rumor, so that’s not happening. There is also talk that RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor Adore Delano is hoping to get onto CBB.

The Challenge spoilers leak Victor Arroyo for season 31

Reality show spoilers site Vevmo leaked that Big Brother 18 alumnus and real-life love of BB18 winner Nicole Franzel will be on The Challenge 31 and is en route, as of Friday, September 29, to begin the MTV reality show. To substantiate the spoiler, Victor has been stagnant on his Instagram feed of late where before, he shared photos on a near daily basis in tribute to his romance with Nicole.

Also, it’s been a week since Nicole posted a pic of the couple on her Instagram feed. However, by all indications, the duo are still coupled and quite serious, but both are taking advantage of opportunities afforded to them by their 15 minutes of reality show fame. It may be that CBS encouraged Victor to sign on for the MTV physical competition show in a quid pro quo.

CBS is currently recruiting for Celebrity Big Brother, and a Big Brother spoilers group on Reddit dropped the theory that CBS is hoping for reciprocation from MTV to help stock their CBB cast roster. MTV The Challenge 31 rumors also hint that other Big Brother alums might appear this season including Da’Vonne from BB17 and BB18, and Natalie Negrotti, Zakiyah Everette, and Paulie Calafiore from BB18.

