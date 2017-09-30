‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Betrayal Pushes Phyllis And Jack Back Together, Philly Breaks Up?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) betrayal could push Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) to reunite with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Billy crossed the line when he hacked into Phyllis’ Jabot-issued laptop to see if Jabot was the one who sabotaged Brash & Sassy. Phyllis felt violated and teamed up with Jack to ruin Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) company. It could lead to Phack getting back together.

Y&R fans’ hearts broke when Phyllis and Jack broke up. They were hot together and seemed to love each other. However, they understood Jack’s reasoning for ending his marriage. It would be hard to get past your gorgeous wife bedding your little brother. Even so, many Young and the Restless viewers hoped they reconcile after they had time to cool off and wounds healed.

Jack has maintained that he would be friendly with Phyllis and work with her, but their days of romance are long over. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack could admit that he is still in love with Phyllis. However, will he ever accept and forgive her affair with Billy?

Billy’s act of betrayal pushed Phyllis away and into the arms of Jack. They had something in common and partnered up to battle Victoria. Will their partnership lead to a new try at romance?

Billy and Victoria venture into dangerous territory today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/pbtyzZKaoa — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 22, 2017

In Phyllis and Jack’s minds, Victoria is a common enemy. For Jack, she is Jabot’s competition and could decrease his profits in the beauty and cosmetics industry. For Phyllis, her beef with Victoria is a little more personal. According to Soap Central, Phyllis feels that Victoria uses her kids to wrap Billy around her finger. She realizes they share a history and children together, but worries that past could bring up old feelings.

The truth is, Phyllis has a good reason to worry, too. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that just before Phyllis and Billy committed their lives together, Victoria was about to bear her heart to her ex and suggest they get back together. Ever since then, Victoria has been determined to win Billy back and stick it to Phyllis in the process.

