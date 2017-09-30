Loud applause erupted as Barack Obama and Joe Biden, along with his wife, Jill, made a surprise visit and joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto. ABC News reports the former U.S. president, vice president, Dr. Jill Biden, and Prince Harry all walked into the arena together to take in a wheelchair basketball match between the U.S. and France.

The Telegraph adds they shook hands with volunteers and athletes, then walked toward their front row seats as Barack Obama chanted, “U.S.A!, U.S.A!” A spokesperson explained that the former president wanted to support U.S. athletes and “to once again express his gratitude for their service and his admiration for their courage and resilience.”

In the U.S., many Americans have long celebrated the warm friendship between Barack Obama and Joe Biden with photos, videos, and memes. But folks in the U.K. and Canada care more about the camaraderie between Obama and Prince Harry.

“Prince Harry and Barack Obama have rekindled their so-called bromance,” The Telegraph wrote effusively, adding, “The Prince and former U.S. president are firm friends, appearing in public together several times over the years.”

This 2012 photo, with the former U.S. president and vice president at a pre-Olympics exhibition basketball game between the United States and Brazil in Washington, D.C., is an all-time classic.

Meanwhile, as shown in the Invictus Games’ tweeted photo below, Barack Obama and Prince Harry also clearly have a strong rapport.

Thank you @BarackObama @JoeBiden and Jill Biden for stopping by wheelchair basketball preliminaries with Prince Harry! #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/ox58XqF3su — Invictus Games 2017 (@InvictusToronto) September 29, 2017

The Obamas Teamed Up With Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth To Promote The Invictus Games In 2016.

Barack and Michelle Obama have long been strong supporters of the Invictus Games. The former first lady was their keynote speaker for the opening ceremony in Orlando last year. They also collaborated with Prince Harry and his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in a viral video to promote the games in 2016.

As CNN reported, the video showed Prince Harry and the queen going over a list of competitors, when his phone rang with a distinct “Hail to the Chief” ringtone. When he picked up, a grim-faced first lady said, “Hey. Prince Harry. Remember when you told us to ‘bring it’ at the Invictus Games?” Her equally grim-faced husband then added, “Careful what you wish for.” Meanwhile, the highly-decorated service members behind them made taunting faces as one made the “drop the mic” gesture. The queen then shrugged, looked at Harry, and scathingly remarked, “Boom? Really? Please.” Ouch. Prince Harry then turned to the camera, dropped the mic, and declared, “Boom!”

Unfortunately for you @FLOTUS and @POTUS I wasn't alone when you sent me that video ???? – H.https://t.co/sjfSQvkzb6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2016

The Invictus Games also dovetailed nicely with Joining Forces, an initiative created by Michelle Obama and Jill Biden to urge their fellow Americans to rally around U.S. military members, veterans, and their families. Joining Forces also sought to drum up support for education, job training, and other programs to help soldiers and their families transition into civilian life.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]