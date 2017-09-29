Jinger Duggar Wants Jessa Duggar To Wear Pants And Move To Texas With Baby Henry & Husband?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the only Duggar couple that moved out of Arkansas after their wedding. Everyone from Josh to Joy-Anna has stayed very near their childhood family home. But it looks like Jinger is trying to get her “best friend” and older sister, Jessa Duggar, to move out to Texas with baby Henry, baby Spurgeon, and her husband, Ben Seewald.

While Jinger and Jessa have a lot of sisters, those two are particularly close. Not only are they just two years apart, but they have a connection that not all siblings have. When Jinger got married to Jeremy Vuolo this past November, she chose Jessa as her Maid of Honor, even though she was already married and was pregnant with her second baby.

When Jinger got married and moved away, Jessa is the only one that showed on Instagram how she stays in touch with her favorite younger sister. When Jinger joined Instagram, she was also the only one to congratulate her into the world of social media.

In fact, Jessa and Ben hauling their kids to Texas to visit the newlyweds became one of the pivotal points of Counting On‘s new season. Even though they had two babies under the age of 2, they made an immense effort to fly out to San Antonio, Texas, and visit the newly married couple.

In the episode, Jessa and Ben were in the process of getting convinced by Jinger and Jeremy to move out to Texas. The parent of two admitted that nothing held them in Arkansas and that they were open to looking for other places to call home.

Check out the two couples catching up over a Skype session.

Miss @jingervuolo & @jeremy_vuolo so much! Wish y'all lived closer. ???? But yay for FaceTime! A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on May 22, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Jinger has been known amongst Counting On fans for being unique in her approach to clothes. While most Duggars choose to keep wearing skirts after their wedding, Jinger now frequently wears pants.

Took my man ice skating ⛸ for the first time ever! He was great! ☺️???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Jessa usually does not post pictures of herself, so it is hard to gauge just how much impact her younger sister is having on her stylistic choices. But so far, pants do not seem to be a major part of her life.

It is obvious from Jessa’s Instagram feed that she misses Jinger a lot. Recently, she posted a slideshow of pictures from their childhood, only including ones where they are prominently featured.

Jinger buddy. ???? @jingervuolo Swipe left for more pics! . ????❤???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Do you think Jinger will be able to persuade Jessa, her kids, and her husband to move out to the Lone Star State? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]