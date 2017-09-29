Jana Duggar’s Rumored Boyfriend Addresses Facebook Scandal But Ignores Courting Rumor, Fans Love His Humor

Jana Duggar is the eldest Duggar daughter without courting or wedding plans. Much of Counting On fans’ attention has been on her as she navigates life with all her sisters in their twenties moved out of the family home. So when she is pictured with a man, even though the family drops no courting hints, the fans like to jump to conclusions on their relationship status.

The last picture the Duggars uploaded of Jana was a dinner picture that included many of the kids. Among the crowd, there was a man, whom the fans were not familiar with, that drew attention. Many started to speculate whether he is a potential “beau” for the 27-year-old Duggar, who was sitting on the other side of the table.

“Hmmm wonder who the new guy is,” a fan commented.

They soon discovered that it is a family friend called Caleb Williams, but were not able to confirm nor deny whether he was courting Jana.

Caleb drew the fans’ attention in a different way. Many people spotted in the picture that his shirt had come untucked and that his underwear was showing.

“Good grief, poor guy probably doesn’t even realize his shirt is untucked,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t think he’d date Jana or rather she wouldn’t date him,” another commented. “He’s sloppy.”

While most people would let this Facebook scandal to rest, Caleb decided to speak out for himself by commenting directly on the picture.

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out,” he started his post. “In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure. Thank you everyone for the thoughts and advice!”

His response, which showcased his sense of humor, was welcomed by many Duggar followers.!

“You are too funny Caleb! Thanks for not getting upset about all this brouhaha,” a fan responded. “People should be happy you have “them” on in the first place!”

One of the reasons why the followers of the Duggar family were so surprised by this wardrobe malfunction is because they keep a strict dress code. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of 19 kids, uphold modesty and conservatism when it comes to clothes. The girls are encouraged to not wear clothing that reveals their chest, shoulders, armpits, thighs and even knees.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

It goes without saying that showing underwear is not deemed “modest” for the Duggars.

One thing that Caleb did not address in his Facebook response is whether he is courting Jana. She has faced many courting rumors over the years and has been associated with Jonathan Hartono, Lawson Bates and Tim Tebow. However, she has never announced any public courtship.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]