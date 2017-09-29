‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Vs. Victor Showdown, Plus Billy Takes Jack’s Bait [Video]

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal Nick will discover that his dad hacked his bank account. A video released by CBS suggested that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will have a standoff against his son Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). In addition, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will faceoff against his brother, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), vowing to take him and Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) company, Brash & Sassy off the map.

The Y&R video begins with Nick confused to learn that his bank account has a zero balance. After thinking about it, he tells Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) that he believes his father is behind the missing funds. He realizes that he’s been hacked. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that he knows that Victor is the only one with a reason to steal his money. There’s a problem though; Nick knows his father is smart enough to cover his tracks and likely hired a third party to do it.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick vows not only to recover his money back, but he wants to take Victor down, along with whoever helped him. After Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) wrapped up his job with Victor, he headed back to Seattle to be with Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). At this point, Nick doesn’t suspect Kevin had anything to do with the theft, but it shouldn’t take long for him to connect the dots. A tense showdown between Vic and Nick will happen towards the middle of the week.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that another revenge plot will bring the result Jack was hoping. Billy and Victoria will be excited when they think they stumbled upon a juicy scoop. They will believe the tip will help them get an advantage on Jabot.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brash & Sassy is headed for disaster. The juicy tip they think will save the company is a fake and a trap set by Jack. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy and Victoria will not realize the tip is bogus and could be headed for a devastating blow.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will not be happy with Jack’s plan and urges him to stop toying with Billy and Victoria. She worries that he will start an Abbott family war. Jack doesn’t care and suggests it is “payback” for all the pain Billy has caused.

Will Billy and Victoria catch on to Jack’s scam before it’s too late? Will Nick recover his money?

