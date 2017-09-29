Kate Gosselin’s Infamous ‘Mom Bob’ Haircut Slammed By Beauty Magazine Who Advises Readers To ‘Just Say No!’

When Kate Gosselin first came onto our television screens, so too did her infamous haircut. Who could forget how her hair was…well…interesting, to say the least?

And while she’s gone on to more traditional hairstyles since her small-screen debut, her original “cockatoo” haircut is still making headlines, as a recent story in Allure Magazine has proven.

The outlet, long a respected beauty magazine, recently published an article that talked about why you, the reader, should say no to the “Mom Bob” popularized by Kate Gosselin.

The “Mom Bob,” according to them, is an “ill-advised” poor man’s version of the sleek, sexy bob worn by the likes of Maggie Gyllenhaal and Victoria Beckham. It’s also sometimes called the “reverse mullet,” because it has long hair in the front, while having short hair in the back.

The outlet also consulted with a few experts, who advised that while one can do whatever they’d like with their hair, they shouldn’t make the mistake of over-styling the so-called “mom bob” if they end up getting it.

“A bob looks chic when it’s not over-styled. A mom bob is not cut right,” said stylist Jeanie Syfu, who has worked with the likes of Padma Lakshmi. Syfu also said that if you’re a “get up and go” type of woman who either doesn’t have the time or the desire to maintain your hair, going with a “Mom Bob” like the one Kate Gosselin had early in her career is not right for you, because it requires a lot more maintenance than a traditional, sexy and sleek bob.

Syfu also recommends that you get a haircut that is best suited to your texture of hair. If you have straight hair like Kate Gosselin does, for example, you might be able to get away with a “Mom Bob” if you maintain it — but if you have curly hair, or thick and coarse hair, getting a cut like this will make you look a bit on the ridiculous side.

More Kate Gosselin Stories from the Inquisitr

The bottom line, according to Syfu, is to get a hair cut that not only works for your texture and lifestyle, but gives you an individualized “look.” A “Mom Bob” like Kate Gosselin used to wear is not the answer.

Leave your thoughts about Kate Gosselin and the “Mom Bob” in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]