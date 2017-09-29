’90 Day Fiance’ Danielle Mullins Sues Mohamed Jbali for $12,500 After Divorce

Danielle Mullins of 90 Day Fiance is now suing her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali. Starcasm shared the news Danielle filed the civil suit on September 8. It is a civil suit and Danielle didn’t do it on her own at all. She actually hired an attorney to help her out plus it cost her $105 to file the suit. If she wins the $12,500 that she is trying to get that $105 will be worth it.

Mohamed is in Florida and will have to be served. It looks like the summons already went out to him, but he didn’t get it yet. Danielle obviously isn’t happy with him since their split. She wanted to get an annulment but wasn’t able to so instead they ended up divorced. She has made it very clear that she doesn’t think he married her for the right reasons. Sometimes the K1-Visa doesn’t work out.

It sounds like this is to get back some of the money that Danielle had to spend to get him to the United States and for them to get married. She thought that he was in it for the right reasons, but things didn’t work out for them. Danielle has moved on from him and is dating someone new, though. The Inquisitr even shared that she is going to nursing school now. It looks like Danielle is not going to let Mohamed off easy for the way he treated her.

Danielle and Mohamed are over and it doesn’t look like they will be on reality television anymore. She was working on a makeover show, but that fell through when she fired her agent. Mohamed was not on social networks at all and now he is back and posting constantly about himself. He is still in the United States even though he has talked about going back home.

Are you shocked to hear that Danielle Mullins is filing this lawsuit against Mohamed? Do you think that she will win?

