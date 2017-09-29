WWE Looks At And Honors The Career Of Rey Mysterio Which Has People Talking As He Approaches Free Agency

WWE always has an interest in signing new talent and bringing back superstars from the past who may have one more run in them, and that means teasing the fans about who may get back in their ring. There have been rumors of Rey Mysterio returning to WWE ever since he parted ways with the company, but nothing has ever come from them. Now, Vince McMahon’s company has taken things a step further with the speculation by honoring the masked one’s career.

There has been a lot of confusion as to what is going on with Rey Mysterio as his contract with Lucha Underground is set to expire soon. The main reason for that happening is that the company doesn’t even know if they’re going to be around much longer.

While there has been no recent word on Mysterio heading back to WWE, the promotion decided to play with the emotions of the fans on Friday afternoon. As reported by Cagseside Seats, free agency is indeed coming up soon for Mysterio and that has led to a lot of speculation after WWE honored his career with a video for Hispanic Heritage Month.

As expected, social media lit up when they released the video.

The video takes a look at the career and accomplishments of Rey Mysterio from his early years in independent promotions to AAA, WCW, and eventually WWE. Other superstars such as Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton share their thoughts on the former World Heavyweight Champion before it gets to quite the heartbreaking moment.

Halfway through the tribute from WWE, the sudden death of Eddie Guerrero is brought up and how it led to Mysterio’s Royal Rumble win and championship victory at WrestleMania.

WWE releasing this video could mean absolutely nothing other than they wanted to honor Rey Mysterio for Hispanic Heritage Month. It was just back in August that Sports Illustrated reported Vince McMahon was not interested in bringing Rey Mysterio back to the promotion at this time.

Still, that was more than a month ago and a lot can change in that amount of time.

As things currently stand, Rey Mysterio is with Lucha Underground but that deal is coming to an end quite soon. Global Force Wrestling was in the mix to sign him, but that promotion doesn’t even know what name they want to use. Now, WWE is honoring the former champion’s career for Hispanic Heritage Month and it has started speculation that he may return sooner rather than later. If it doesn’t end up happening, Vince McMahon is sure doing his best to troll the fans.

