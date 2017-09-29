UFO With Giant Nipple Squirts Milk At Kids In Weird Dairy Ad Sparking Fury — Video

A new milk commercial is dropping jaws and viewers are asking for a ban of the ad or at the very least somehow cover up the giant lactating nipple! The new commercial that is shown in Japan starts off rather generic with a bunch of kids frolicking in a park. It then plays out into one bizarre new form of milk delivery. If you need a good belly laugh, people across the social media sites seem to think this commercial will do it.

The kids in the park stop playing and hold out their glasses as if the Kool-Aid mom is about to make the rounds. It is not a mom about to give them a drink, instead, a UFO appears overhead.

Next, you see a giant cow-pattern UFO hovering over the frolicking kids, which does do what commercials are meant to do– grab the attention of the viewers.

If a hovering cow UFO doesn’t do the trick, the next phase of this commercial will. The UFO ejects a huge engorged nipple from its underside and it starts squirting milk into the glasses of the kids below. This is meant to be a cow’s udder falling out of the UFO’s portal when it opens up, but it doesn’t really look like an utter, which is what the outrage is all about, the Mirror suggested.

The website Eater described this sight as an “alien teat squirting milk into a sea of children.” The commercial ends very serenely as the kids are all sipping milk that just came from a nipple in the sky. There are actually two commercials, the first one is just as weird as it shows how the UFO gets the milk. The second commercial shows this new form of milk delivery to the kids. You can see these ads back to back in the video at the end of this article.

This is meant to be a cow’s udder falling out of the UFO’s portal that opens up, but it doesn’t really look like an utter, which is what the outrage is all about. This utter, dubbed “nipple” starts swinging over the kid’s heads and as the camera pans back, you can see the milk squirting out of the nipple in several streams at the kids.

People in Japan did just what the folks in the U.S. would do at a time like this — take to the social media sites to voice their outrage. According to the Mirror, one person online said, “This is madness,” while another person voiced their thoughts on a cover-up by saying, “shouldn’t that be pixelated when it appears on screen?”

People are not happy with what looks like a lactating nipple in the sky, but some found comedy in the odd sight. One person wrote, “that’s one long nipple right there.” You have to take a gander at the duel commercials made for the milk ad. The first shows how the UFO sucks the milk into the sky from the cows. Once that ends, the UFO commercial showing how the kids get their milk squirted from the giant nipple follows. Listen to the sound effect as the engorged utter plops out of the UFO.

