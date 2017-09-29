Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Tim Tebow? The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Starlet Responds To Rumors

Ever since the Chrisley family first came into the spotlight, fans of Chrisley Knows Best have been wondering who Savannah Chrisley is dating. For a time, she was in the spotlight because she was dating rising basketball star Luke Kennard, but that relationship — while passionate — ended nearly as quickly as it started.

Recently, rumors began surfacing that Savannah Chrisley was dating football superstar Tim Tebow. And while, for the longest time, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur didn’t comment either way about her personal life, she’s recently decided to go on the record once and for all to address her dating status.

TMZ, via Bravo TV, asked both Tebow and Chrisley if Savannah Chrisley was dating Tim Tebow, and both confirmed that they were “just friends.” However, Savannah went on to say that her mother gave her the “stamp of dating approval” when she asked about possibly becoming more than just friends.

The rumors of Savannah Chrisley dating Tim Tebow first began surfacing when Savannah posted a photo with the football star — who is now, incidentally, a minor league baseball player with the Saint Lucie Mets. The two went to a Sam Hunt concert together when the photo was taken.

You can check out the photo that sparked a thousand rumors below. Does it look like these two may be dating?

What a great night last night!! @timtebow so sweet! #15ina30tour A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

The New York Post was the first to report that Savannah Chrisley was dating Tebow, while also implying that the Chrisley Knows Best star was an “athlete lover.” Prior to her relationship with Kennard, Savannah Chrisley was dating Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.

But Savannah split up with Luke after nearly four months of dating because she wasn’t sure he was being faithful to her.

How cute?!???????? Embroidered Faux Leather Moto from my line!! https://t.co/RdkrUBf3x7 pic.twitter.com/dij2IOcncW — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) August 4, 2017

“The last four months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” she said at the time.

And, as fans of Tim Tebow already know, he is nothing if not a man of strong Christian faith.

