‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam And Sally Take A Business Trip Together, Will They Hit The Sheets?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will take Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) on a business trip and leave his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline McInnes Wood), behind. There is buzz that his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), will set a trap for him to bed Sally. In Bill’s eyes, that would be the ultimate revenge, as it would send Steffy right into his arms.

According to Soap Central, Liam and Sally head to San Francisco to meet with one of the contractors about Spectra Fashions rebuild. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers share that since the contractor is on retainer by Spencer Publications, Liam had to go with Sally to permit them to work on Sally’s building. It seems to be setting up the scene for Sally and Liam to hook up. However, if it happens, many B&B fans think that Bill has a plan to get Sally and Liam to share a hotel room.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill wants to lash out at Liam by any means necessary. Bill’s objective is to get revenge on Liam for blackmailing him out of his company. If he has to set a trap for his son, he isn’t above that.

Is Liam doing the right thing? Or is he just as bad as his father? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/tglHvwG1Nh — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) September 27, 2017

According to B&B spoilers, Bill changes Liam’s hotel reservations for Sally to share a room with him. He thinks that if they share a hotel room, fireworks will go off, and they will hit the sheets. However, it may not happen. Liam is loyal to wife Steffy and would never do anything to hurt her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill and Steffy’s relationship may be the one that crosses the line first. Steffy wants to be there for Bill because no one is in his corner, but her hugging and caressing him is crossing the line.

It seems unlikely that Liam would cheat on Steffy. He adores her and fought so hard for her to leave Wyatt (Darin Brooks) for him. However, Steffy seems to be very close to stripping down and hitting the sheets with Bill.

Do you think Liam will cross the line with Sally while on the business trip? Will Steffy and Bill end up sleeping together soon?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]