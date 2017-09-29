It’s starting to sound like a good idea that Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Giudice gets enrolled as soon as possible in the prison alcohol rehab program because he is alleged to have a serious problem. In her new book, Standing Strong, RHONJ Teresa Giudice wrote that her husband Joe Giudice got loaded before checking into prison to serve his sentence. Teresa Giudice says, husband, Joe was “completely wasted.”

Real Housewives Joe Giudice is currently caught in a catch-22 when it comes to getting help for his alcohol addiction while in prison. Giudice is not a citizen of the United States and is under a deportation order when he gets released from prison. For this reason, he is not eligible for the prison alcohol education program, but his lawyer has filed a lawsuit to override this rule from the Bureau of Prisons.

“At this time, Joe Giudice is scheduled to be deported to his native Italy after he serves his 41-month sentence under federal immigration laws.”

It was initially thought that Joe Giudice wanted to get into the alcohol program to reduce his sentence, but according to Teresa Giudice’s new book, it sounds like Joe might really need help for his drinking problem.

In Standing Strong, RHONJ Teresa Giudice said that on the morning Joe Giudice was to turn himself in and check into prison he got drunk on wine and hard liquor. Teresa Giudice described him as “a total mess.” Viewers of Real Housewives of New Jersey know that Joe Giudice was prone to hard partying and drinking, and according to Teresa, Joe Giudice drank until the last minute when he showed up at the prison.

Teresa Giudice complained that Joe Giudice was “drunk as usual” the last time they had sex before he went to prison, as Joe had spent the night drinking his homemade red wine with family and friends.

“I stayed upstairs in my bedroom, crying by myself, knowing that I was going to be saying my own goodbye to him the next day.”

The next day before 9:30 a.m., Joe Giudice’s brother, cousins and uncles returned to the house for more drinking before Joe had to turn himself in for prison check-in at Fort Dix.

“They drank three bottles of wine, a bottle of champagne, and a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue in the morning before most people had their breakfast!”

Teresa recalls that just before he got in the car for the drive to Fort Dix, he had one last shot with everyone. She claims that RHONJ Joe Giudice was so drunk that on the way to Fort Dix, he insisted that they stop at Burger King for his last meal.

But what Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe and Teresa Giudice didn’t know was that you can’t officially check into Fort Dix when you are that drunk.

“He kept blowing the highest alcohol level on their device. Then he had to go to the medical department for five hours to sober up.”

RHONJ Joe Giudice was so drunk that he was not allowed to officially check into prison until 7 p.m. that night.

Real Housewives Joe Giudice’s drinking problem sounds like it was obviously more pronounced than viewers saw on RHONJ because his alcohol abuse is a main theme of Teresa Giudice’s new book. Teresa Giudice blames Joe for their problems and also complains about his drinking.

“He likes to be the strong man. He drowned his sorrows in alcohol from the day we were sentenced to the day he left. All the kids and I saw was his drinking too much, all the time. He was constantly drunk.”

Do you think Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Giudice has a drinking problem? Should he be allowed to get help in prison?

