Todd Chrisley Posts Photo Of ‘Fine’ Wife On Instagram Before Mourning Tragic Loss Of Friend And ‘CKB’ ‘Genius’

It has certainly been a week full of ups and downs for the Chrisley Knows Best star, according to his popular social media page. While the Chrisley patriarch has spent the last few weeks promoting his hit show to his Instagram followers, he took time this week to pay tribute to two special people in his life.

Three days ago, the reality star caused fans’ hearts to explode when he posted a cute selfie of himself and his wife, Julie Chrisley, all smiles on what appears to be a couch in their family home. Perhaps the only thing that was sweeter than the photo itself was the caption.

“Just because she’s finnnnne…”

The post received an impressive 43,000 plus likes along with over 400 comments from Todd’s following of 1.5 million. Many fans commented on the couple’s beautiful looks while a few others decided to be like Todd and make a light-hearted joke.

“Great pic!!! You guys look like a million bucks,” one fan said.

“Love me some crazy Todd, but I think Julie is an amazing lady because she deals with him everyday,” another fan joked.

The next post from Chrisley was a little more somber, as it paid tribute to a friend whose life was tragically cut short. In the post, Todd explains to fans that that particular day was one of the “saddest days we’ve had” since his father passed away in 2012.

In the caption, Todd goes on to explain that his dear friend and business partner, Terry Goldman, suffered a massive heart attack and died at just 45-years-old. Todd tells fans that Terry was in charge of “everything Chrisley,” including helping the famous family build their social media empire by making sure their posts were seen by millions.

The post shows one photo of Todd and Terry laughing together at a media event, while the other photo shows a selfie of the pair with city lights in the background.

“My heart is so heavy with grief and confusion over losing this kind gentle soul, I will miss you always my sweet friend and love you forever, till we meet again, travel safe my buddy and see you on the other side,” the father of five finished the post.

In another post from the same day, Todd shared an inspirational quote on grief. In short, the passage says that grief will not end, but it will change over time. The post states that grief is not a “sign of weakness,” but it happens when you truly love a person.

Although Todd’s his wife, Julie, has remained silent on their close friend’s passing, his children Savannah and Chase also shared heartfelt tributes to Terry on their Instagram pages yesterday.

Chrisley Knows Best airs on Tuesday evenings on USA.

