‘The Walking Dead’ Without Rick Grimes Could ‘Absolutely Happen,’ According To Andrew Lincoln

Characters usually have short lives on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Although the show boasts 20 regular actors, only a few of them have been with the series since the beginning. While there has been a lot of turnover, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has been the one character seemingly safe from the slaughter – until now.

With The Walking Dead now in its eighth season, Lincoln recently talked about the show’s future and the possibility of Rick’s demise. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Walking Dead star explained how he eventually wants to see Rick’s story end and that there are only so many directions he can take the character. When asked if the show could proceed without him, Lincoln thought the focus could easily shift to Rick’s son, Carl (Chandler Riggs).

“Absolutely,” Lincoln shared. “Absolutely. It’s beautifully set up for that — for the camera to be certainly his story, and then it just shifts off. If ever there was a landscape or an environment to do that, it’s our show. But whether or not that’s this season… well, you have to find out, don’t you?”

Lincoln is not alone in thinking Rick’s days are numbered. Comic Book reports that creator Robert Kirkman promised his series would stretch beyond the life of Rick Grimes during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Kirkman believes the show has a strong cast of actors who could easily carry the show without its lead. He also said that the series is all about losing characters and seeing how everyone else adapts.

Even executive producer Scott Gimple agrees with this assessment. In fact, Gimple thinks The Walking Dead has at least 100 more episodes to go and believes there will come a time when we will all have to say goodbye to Rick. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like that will happen anytime soon. Kirkman concluded the discussion by saying that fans shouldn’t worry about losing Rick in the immediate future.

The Walking Dead is currently gearing up for its eighth season on AMC and will reach the 100-episode mark this year. Lincoln has been a part of the show since the very beginning and has witnessed a lot of great actors come and go. Exactly when Rick meets his end is anyone’s guess, but it sounds like nobody is safe moving forward.

The new season of The Walking Dead is scheduled to return to AMC on October 22. Check out a sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by AMC]