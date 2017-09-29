The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Could Premiere Tonight If The Clues Are True

Marvel fans across the world could be in for the surprise of a lifetime tonight. Many clues are hinting that the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War trailer will drop this evening. A special trailer debuted at San Diego’s Comic-Con back in July, but nothing official has been released to the public just yet.

We Got This Covered had pointed out all the big clues that hint the trailer could premiere tonight during Jimmy Kimmel Live. One reason many are speculating the surprise drop is the premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans television series, which debuts tonight on ABC. Inhumans is receiving a lot of slack, with some regarding it as the worst Marvel production of all time. Variety has already given the show horrendous reviews while calling it a “cheap-looking mess.”

It would be a smart move for Marvel to debut the Infinity War trailer during Inhumans to bolster ratings, or debut it after on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This wouldn’t be the first time Marvel would debut a trailer during one of their own series. The trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron debuted on October 22, 2014, but that wasn’t the original plan. The Ultron trailer was supposed to premiere during an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, but it was leaked ahead of time.

The likelihood of a Marvel trailer debuting during Inhumans is high, but it could be for Thor: Ragnarok or Black Panther, which are both set to premiere before Infinity War. Both previous Avengers movie trailers debuted in the month of October, so there’s a chance fans might have to wait a few more weeks before the Infinity War trailer hits the small screen.

However, Jimmy Kimmel’s guest list tonight could shed some light on the matter. At the beginning of the week, the guests were listed as TBA. This put fans in a frenzy, assuming the trailer would be debuting. Normally, a TBA guest suggests something surprising will happen, where listing a celebrity guest could ruin the buzz for the episode. Unfortunately, Larry David and Dave Salmoni have just been added as guests this morning. If there’s any hope, it’s in the absence of a musical guest because there is a huge time slot that will need to be filled on the show.

Black Bolt, Medusa, and Maximus rule in this official poster for Marvel's #Inhumans. A post shared by Marvel's Inhumans (@inhumans) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Marvel has premiered trailers on Jimmy Kimmel’s show before, so the idea is not farfetched. Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, and Dr. Strange have all premiered on Kimmel’s late night program.

To be on the safe side, fans should set their DVRs for the Inhumans premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. EST, and for Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well, at 11:35 p.m. EST.

Do you think the Infinity War trailer will drop tonight or next month? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]