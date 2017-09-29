‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Ordway Suffers A Pregnancy Complication, Will It Affect Abby?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Melissa Ordway has received unexpected bad news from her medical doctor. The actress is pregnant and due in January and went in for routine lab work. Her doctor called her back with news that she has a condition known as gestational diabetes.

Ordway plays the role of Abby Newman on Young and the Restless. Even though being diagnosed with gestational diabetes is not uncommon, it is a serious complication and should be taken very seriously.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Melissa shared that she had some routine blood work and received shocking news — her blood sugar was high, and she needed to be put on a special diet to manage it. It wasn’t something the Y&R star was expecting, but she will do whatever she needs to do to keep her bundle of joy healthy.

A diagnosis of gestational diabetes is usually temporary. Once the baby arrives, the disorder goes away. However, it does put Ordway at risk for developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Recently, a research study found that children born to gestational diabetic moms are six times more likely to develop diabetes later in life.

The Young and the Restless star asked her followers to help her with better eating habits by sharing recipes and ways to cope with the illness. Ordway said that she would do whatever her doctors want her to do to make sure her little one arrives safely in January.

Melissa just wrapped up a huge Young and the Restless storyline involving Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Alice Johnson (Tamra Clatterbuck) and the Genoa City sex ring. Abby has no idea what Zack was really doing behind her back. It will be a complete shocker to her when she discovers his criminal activities.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that before the end of the storyline next month, Abby will find herself drawn to Scott (Daniel Hall). Even though he gets under her skin, Abby respects him, too. Look for them to hook up during November sweeps.

Melissa Ordway doesn’t expect her pregnancy complication to affect Abby’s airtime at all. If all goes according to plan, she will work to the end of her pregnancy and take a few months off for maternity leave.

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]