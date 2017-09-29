Meghan Markle Is Thrilled Prince Harry Finally Took Their Romance Public At The Invictus Games

After over a year of sneaking around to meet in private and avoid the media, Prince Harry, and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, have finally taken their romance public, and according to Harry, Markle loves it!

The couple made their first official appearance together this week in Toronto at the Invictus Games; a Paralympic-style sporting event started by Harry in 2014. As one would expect, they are the talk of the games.

Even when Harry is visiting with participating athletes (injured veterans and active duty military personnel), they can’t help but ask him about Markle. US Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett told People magazine, “I asked [Harry] how his girlfriend was enjoying it and he said, ‘She loves it, she’s loving the games,’ which is awesome.”

Meghan Markle has made two appearances during this week’s event; one with Harry and one with best friend, Markus Anderson. At the opening ceremony, she sat with Anderson instead of her boyfriend but was still protected by one of Harry’s Scotland Yard officers. Just four rows behind Markle and a couple of railings away, the Prince sat in the VIP box with First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A couple of days later, Markle and Harry arrived together, hand in hand, to watch the wheelchair tennis event. The couple looked happy to be able to show some public affection, and they were constantly smiling, laughing, and talking as they watched the match.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle’s profile is so high right now that her employer has started to pay for 24-hours a day security. NBC Universal, which produces her show, Suits, has hired a security team in Toronto to protect the actress at home, at work, and everywhere else in between.

Even though a Scotland Yard officer was on her security detail during the opening ceremony, Markle cannot legally be guarded by any taxpayer-funded security because she is not officially a member of the royal family.

However, if the couple does get engaged and she continues to live in Toronto, she will probably be protected by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police instead of a private team because they protect members of the royal family when they visit the country.

Tell us! Do you think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry going public means that an engagement announcement will happen next? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]