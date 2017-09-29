Oprah Winfrey Running For President In 2020? What She Said That Has People Hoping It’s True

Is Oprah Winfrey running for president in 2020? The media mogul is getting a lot of people talking after she reacted to a column written about her becoming the nation’s next leader. If there are any two women that Democrats would like to see run for office, it’s Michelle Obama and Oprah.

Winfrey has been asked several times about running for president, but she’s not interested in attempting to lead the nation. With her shrewd business skills, ability to connect with everyday people, charitable work, outreach efforts, and immense popularity, many view Oprah Winfrey as the ideal candidate for U.S. president. According to E! News, a tweet that Oprah posted in response to a New York Post Op-Ed column titled, “Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah,” is what’s getting so much attention.

Oprah retweeted and commented on the column written by John Podhoretz. Despite saying that she “will never run for office,” in June, Oprah Winfrey is arousing hope once more that she may run for president in 2020.

According to the article, Podhoretz writes about the power Oprah has over influencing voters. He cited a 2008 University of Maryland study in which Winfrey was solely responsible for more than one million votes for Barack Obama in the Democratic contest. The author suggests that Obama may not have prevailed into the U.S. presidency had she not campaigned on his behalf. Additionally, Oprah has amassed an incredible fortune on her own without any controversy and is every bit as famous as President Donald Trump in the media industry. If people relate more to famous people running for office, Oprah more than meets that one.

With just one tweet, Oprah Winfrey has people wondering if she’s changed her mind on running in the 2020 election. https://t.co/QotIVde7Gw — E! News (@enews) September 29, 2017

Oprah Winfrey retweeted the opinion piece and added her own comment that is getting people all excited about the possibility she may run for office.

“@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!” Oprah wrote.

Though it may seem like a generalized comment from Oprah, people are hoping it means that she’ll seriously consider running for office. Perhaps not coming out and repeating that she’s not running in 2020 was all it took to make people think she might be changing her mind. If she retweeted the column and thanked the author for his “vote” of confidence, she sent the message that she’s paying attention to what people are thinking about politics and wants to acknowledge it.

Some of the reactions to Winfrey’s tweets ranged from fans rallying behind her to run to those who expressed disappointment in getting a novice like Donald Trump into office. Ironically, there was a number of people urging her to run for Congress before heading into the White House as a way to get her feet wet in politics first.

Would you like to see Oprah Winfrey run for president in 2020?

