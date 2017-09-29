‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Hits The Red Carpet After Patrick Meagher Split

Stassi Schroeder hit the red carpet earlier this week as a single woman.

After splitting from Patrick Meagher following a heated dispute over a missed anniversary last month, Stassi Schroeder joined her friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, at the Flatliners premiere at The Theatre At Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on September 28, the 29-year-old was seen posing for photographers in a black, one-shouldered Michelle Mason minidress and black pumps.

Although both Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney were in attendance at the event and posed with Stassi Schroeder inside, it was blogger Jackie Schimmel who followed Schroeder’s lead with photographers on the red carpet.

As fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, called it quits last month after he failed to get her a thing on their anniversary. As the longtime reality star and fashion blogger explained to her Podcast listeners on Straight Up With Stassi, she splurged on a romantic trip for the two of them and wanted to celebrate their special day.

While Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher hadn’t been together for four years straight, she expected Patrick Meagher to acknowledge their anniversary and when he didn’t do so, they became involved in a dispute and ultimately called it quits.

Continuing on to listeners about her split from Patrick Meagher, Stassi Schroeder said that despite her fight, she made an effort to salvage their relationship by getting on the plane and heading to their planned vacation. Meanwhile, Meagher made no effort and a short time later, Schroeder’s friend Rachael O’Brien joined her in Mexico.

Although Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher are no longer together, fans of the Bravo TV reality series will be seeing him on the upcoming season of the show. As he revealed during an appearance earlier this year, he began filming the show after years of steering clear of the cameras.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]