Kylie’s Baby Daddy Travis Scott ‘Won’t Last’ Reportedly Claim Kim, Khloe, And Kourtney

Things are moving fast for Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Since they have only been dating since April and a baby is already on the way, is it possible that it’s too much too soon for Scott?

According to a source at Radar Online, Jenner’s big sisters – Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian – are skeptical about the rapper sticking around.

“They are all very weary of Travis because they think he won’t last. He just seems to be a rebound from Tyga and rebounds never work out,” the source told Radar.

Jenner, 20, dated Tyga for a few years, but it was a drama-filled on-again, off-again relationship that ultimately ended earlier this year. It wasn’t long before Jenner started dating Scott and then quickly got pregnant, reportedly with a baby girl according to TMZ.

If the relationship doesn’t last, the Lip Kit CEO and Life of Kylie star will do just fine without him. The insider claims Jenner doesn’t care if Scott sticks around to help because she will have plenty of nannies. The couple did not plan the pregnancy, and Kylie Jenner turned to her family for advice and support when she found out she was expecting. Ultimately, she had to decide if she was ready for a baby, whether Scott was going to be there or not.

#ad So excited for my second sunnies collection … #QUAYXKYLIE DROP II. Follow @quayaustralia for details. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The choice was an easy one for Jenner because she is so close to her family and enjoys “an incredible support system.” However, Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly a bit concerned because she isn’t sure this is a good time for her daughter since Kylie is in the middle of building her business. On the other hand, Kris Jenner is comfortable with her youngest daughter’s pregnancy and okay with the fact that Scott is the father.

Jenner and Scott’s baby isn’t the only baby on the way in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child together, this one via surrogate; and, Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first baby.

All three sisters are reportedly due in January, but none of them have publicly confirmed their pregnancies.

