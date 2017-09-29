Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner: Planning Sexy And Revealing Pregnancy Shoot

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both allegedly expecting babies around the same time, and they are hoping to cash in on it by doing a sexy nude photoshoot a la Demi Moore. Both women have been wearing oversized shirts since the news of their pregnancy broke, but The Hollywood Life reports that they will be relieved to finally be able to go back to showing off their sexy bodies once they finally confirm to the world that they are pregnant.

According to insiders, the pair wantS to show off their “sexy pregnant bellies” together, and they can’t think of a better way to do so than a Vanity Fair-style shoot. Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting her bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner is expecting with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Although her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, commented that the baby was most likely his, he is probably joking as the pair has not been together since April, and Kylie Jenner would be even more visibly pregnant if that were the case.

Although Kylie Jenner hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet, rumors have swirled that the young mom-to-be has been posting old photos of herself on her social media for months to deter any hint that she might be expecting.

Her most recent video, which she debuted some of her new fall colors for her Kylie Cosmetics line, conspicuously hid the star’s belly.

#ad So excited for my second sunnies collection … #QUAYXKYLIE DROP II. Follow @quayaustralia for details. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Not only are Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reportedly expecting, but Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she is also going to be a mom once again. The 36-year-old has had serious complications with her other pregnancies, and this time, Kim opted for a surrogate to help her and Kanye round out their family. Although some regarded this secret as incredibly badly kept, she finally confirmed it in the promo teaser for Season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Although Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother, has been asked about her daughter’s shock pregnancy, she has kept decidedly mum about it. However, knowing her, they will definitely find some way of cashing in on it.

