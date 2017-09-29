Chloe Lukasiak Bashes Abby Lee Miller In New Tell-All

Chloe Lukasiak has returned for her a brief stint on the last season of Dance Moms, and has some harsh words for her former coach, Abby Lee Miller. The reality TV star recently penned a memoir, entitled Girl On Pointe: Chloe’s Guide for Taking On the World, and in it, she gets pretty real about her time with Miller.

She left the show abruptly during Season Four, when Abby Lee made fun of her eye, which turned out to be a serious medical condition that she needed surgery to correct. Chloe Lukasiak, however, doesn’t even mention Abby in her memoir, instead referring to her as her “old coach.”

Chloe confesses that working with Abby made her “second guess” herself, and she worried about Abby’s reaction when she returned to the series. Those who are fans of Dance Moms know that Abby didn’t exactly welcome Chloe back with open arms, and instead said she needed to excuse herself when she saw Chloe Lukasiak and her mother, Christi, in the audience. Abby and Christi did their best to avoid one another, but when Chloe announced she was interested in dancing on the team again, her old cohorts were absolutely thrilled with the news.

Chloe’s new book comes out on January 23, and there is no doubt that fans will be excited to read all about her thoughts on the behind-the-scenes antics of Dance Moms. Previously released excerpts have already confirmed that Chloe felt the show was incredibly fake and that she had trouble watching it because it weaved so much together that didn’t necessarily happen.

She has also revealed that she absolutely loves her new coach, Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars, and that Cheryl had really helped the girls’ self-esteems and that she raised the spirits of the group with her positive energy.

Cheryl Burke stated that the girls, including Chloe Lukasiak, were traumatized by Abby Lee Miller’s harsh treatment of them, which she confessed broke her heart.

Dance Moms is rumored to have been canceled and will likely not return after the month of October, much to the dismay of the super-fans who would love to see it continue.

