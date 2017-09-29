Chelsea Houska And Maci Bookout Diss Their ‘Druggie’ Exes Adam Lind And Ryan Edwards In Deleted ‘TM2’ Scene

Chelsea Houska reached out to a fellow Teen Mom star, Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout, during a deleted scene from Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

According to a new report, Chelsea Houska sent a text message to her fellow reality star after seeing her struggle with Ryan Edwards’ drug use during the sixth season of Teen Mom OG earlier this year.

“I’ve actually been wanting to reach out because I’ve been following the stuff online about Ryan going to rehab,” Houska texted Bookout, according to a report by Radar Online on September 29.

As Chelsea Houska explained, she was going through the same thing with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, Aubree. However, after seeing how upset Bookout was about Edwards’ use of drugs, which was eventually treated in rehab, Houska said that her feelings towards Lind’s situation were much different.

During Maci Bookout’s scene with her co-stars from Teen Mom OG Season 6, she was seen sad and crying, and Chelsea Houska immediately felt guilty. After all, she didn’t feel sadness but did say that she would be upset for her daughter if something were to happen to Lind.

Chelsea Houska went on to reveal to Maci Bookout that she was partly relieved to finally have a confirmation of Adam Lind’s drug use, which reportedly came in the form of a positive drug test this past April, because she could now take the necessary precautions and be sure that Aubree was never around any drug use.

Adam Lind failed a drug test earlier this year after his former girlfriend, Taylor Halbur, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter Paislee, claimed he “engaged in drug usage of either steroids or methamphetamines.”

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

In addition to the drug controversy seen on Teen Mom 2, Adam Lind has also been making headlines due to his shrinking size. As fans will recall, Lind began bodybuilding years ago, but over the summer, he appeared to be quite thin, which quickly sparked more reports of drug use.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]