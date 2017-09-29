‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Greg Rikaart Out As Kevin–Comings And Goings For The Week Of October 2

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal the casting scoop for the week of October 2. A fan favorite wraps up his short stint as another favorite actor returns. Read below to find out everything we know about the upcoming castings news for Y&R.

Finally after a few weeks, Young and the Restless revealed who will play Graham’s (Max Shippee) mother, Myrna Bloodworth (Marcia Rodd). At the moment, Graham’s mom is enjoying life in an upscale retirement home in Florida, but that could change. Will his mother head to Genoa City to complete their act of revenge against the Abbotts?

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) encounters Leon, played by Renes Rivera on Monday, October 2. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon’s life could be in danger. In addition, Sharon’s ballsy move could have put Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) life at risk. When Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) sets up a meeting for Crystal’s “safe” return, Leon shows up and gets rough with Sharon. Will he remember Sharon tried to reach out to Crystal before? If so, trouble is brewing for Sharon.

Beth Maitland will return as Traci Abbott during the week of October 9. The Y&R fan favorite could return to deal with an Abbott family crisis. The spoilers tease that Ashley Abbott’s (Eileen Davidson) paternity shocker is about to be unleashed and it could get ugly. Traci will offer her support and wise advice.

The Young and the Restless surprise: Greg Rikaart is returning https://t.co/KUuW2Ff55D — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2017

The Young and the Restless viewers demand that CBS recast the role of Summer Newman. Hunter King was dropped to recurring status to join the cast of Life In Peaces. Will Y&R recast the role or wait for King to have time to resume the role of Summer?

Greg Rikaart is out at Young and the Restless, again. CBS revealed that Kevin Fisher would only appear in a handful of episodes. They brought him back to help Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) steal money from Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) bank account. Perhaps, Rikaart will return the next time someone needs an expert computer hacker.

Could Abhi Sinha be leaving Young and the Restless? The actor who plays Ravi booked a guest appearance on Designated Survivor. He hasn’t said whether the role was a single episode spot or multi-episode stint. If the actor is looking for roles in prime-time television, does that mean he could leave his Y&R role behind eventually?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) airs weekdays on CBS.

